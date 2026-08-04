FILMLAND Sets Lineup With Matthew McConaughey, Judge Reinhold Set to Appear

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The Arkansas Cinema Society announced the highly anticipated film selections and events for Filmland (August 12-16). The Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight selection is Josh Loeb's In Spite of Ourselves, Josephine Decker's coming-of-age drama Chasing Summer is the Closing Night Selection, Joe Swanberg comes to Little Rock with his latest, The Sun Never Sets, and Judge Reinhold will headline a special 40th Anniversary screening of the Zucker brothers' comedy classic Ruthless People. The Arkansas Cinema Society is proud to partner with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA), which hosts all screenings, workshops, and panels.

The Tyson Family Foundation returns this year as Filmland's Headline Presenting Sponsor, reinforcing its continued commitment to supporting the creative economy in Arkansas. 'ACS and the Tyson Family Foundation have shared values and missions in the domain of cultivating and advancing the arts in Arkansas,' said John R. Tyson. 'ACS is doing an excellent job of nurturing and curating the film industry so our state can bring in more jobs and be a cultural touchstone in the region. We are proud to continue our support of Filmland, one of the preeminent film festivals in the South.'

Previously announced, Matthew McConaughey will receive the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award. McConaughey will participate in a Q&A following a Premiere Presentation screening of Andrew Patterson's The Rivals of Amziah King, as well as 'A Conversation with Matthew McConaughey and Jeff Nichols.'

"As a proud partner of the Arkansas Cinema Society and Variety, we're thrilled to welcome Filmland: Arkansas and Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey back to Little Rock, as well as introduce many others to our city," said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gina Gemberling. "Hosting an event of this caliber each year is always an exciting opportunity to showcase Arkansas' capital city on a national stage while highlighting the vibrant arts and culture scene that continues to grow here," she added. "Beyond celebrating great storytelling, Filmland continues to shine a spotlight on Little Rock as a premier film destination and reinforces the significant economic impact the film industry has here by attracting productions, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and inspiring future investment. Collaborations like this continue to elevate our profile, attract new visitors, and provide a true sense of place."

Also previously announced, the Filmland: Arkansas lineup will put the spotlight on 3 feature-length films, and 20 short film selections (19 narrative, 1 documentary). All screenings are in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and will take place in the Performing Arts Theater. Panavision returns to Filmland: Arkansas, with the winners of the Professional Shorts and Feature Film Audience Awards each receiving a Panavision New Filmmaker Program Equipment Grant - $60,000 for the feature film Audience Award winner, and $15,000 for the short film Audience Award winner. The feature winners the past two years have each gone on to make films in Arkansas, with the help of the Panavision equipment grant. Also new this year, Audience Award winners in the Student Shorts category will receive a $500 cash prize.

There will also be an Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight screening of Gabe Mayhan's latest film, Josh Loeb's romantic comedy In Spite of Ourselves. The film follows a woman who falls into a whirlwind romance with an up-and-coming stand-up comedian who has a habit of avoiding commitment. When life pulls them to different cities, they must find a way to keep their relationship alive despite the distance, lingering doubts, and their own hilariously messy insecurities. Following the screening, composer Jim Fairchild, former lead guitarist of Modest Mouse, will join Loeb and Mayhan for a Q&A. Josephine Decker's Chasing Summer closes the film festival on Sunday, August 16. The film stars Iliza Shlesinger as a woman who goes bac to her small Texas hometown after the double humiliation of being publicly dumped and losing her job. Once there, her friends and flings from a fateful high school summer turn her life upside down. The film, which debuted at Sundance, also stars Tom Welling, Lola Tung, Garrett Wareing, Cassidy Freeman and Megan Mullally. Judge Reinhold will be the featured guest at a 40th Anniversary screening of the comedy classic Ruthless People. Reinhold will discuss behind-the-scenes stories of the making of the film as well as other beloved films from his career, like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Beverly Hills Cop, and The Santa Clause.

Another Special Presentation feature film with Arkansas ties, is Mouse, Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan's coming-of-age drama set in Little Rock. The film, which will be this year's Hometown Heroine screening, follows an introverted high school senior named Minnie whose life is upended after her charismatic best friend Callie is suddenly removed from her life, leading Minnie into a complicated bond with Callie's elegant and attentive mother, starting to distance her from her own working-class mom. The film stars Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, Tara Mallen, Iman Vellani, and David Hyde Pierce. Joe Swanberg's The Sun Never Sets marks indie-stalwart Swanberg's return to the director's chair after six years. The film stars Dakota Fanning as a woman whose relationship with her boyfriend hits a rough patch just as her ex reappears in her life leading to messy entanglements in the Alaskan wilderness. The film debuted at SXSW, and also stars Jake Johnson, and Cory Michael Smith. Swanberg will be in attendance. Michael Russell Gunn's historical drama The Brink of War stars Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris as Mikhail Gorbachev as it dramatizes the chess match negotiations between the two leaders. Reagan worked to salvage a deal with Gorbachev which would dismantle nuclear arsenals, or if it failed, would potentially invite a war between the two super powers.

Regarding the previously announced Filmland: Arkansas film selections and the film festival's dynamic lineup of workshops and panels. ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said, 'We're incredibly proud of this year's Filmland lineup. Once again, we're bringing together filmmakers whose films have premiered and won awards at festivals like Sundance and SXSW, while also celebrating outstanding Arkansas storytellers through our Filmland: Arkansas feature and short film selections. From special homecoming screenings like Mouse to a new cash prize for the Pitch Contest, continued partnership with Variety, and the return of Peter Debruge alongside Matthew McConaughey and so many other remarkable guests, this year's festival is especially exciting. Just as important, our workshops, conversations, and legislative panel on expanding film incentives with Arkansas legislators reflect our commitment to growing the film industry here at home. We're so grateful to our sponsors and partners for making it possible to bring all of this talent, inspiration, and opportunity together for our audience at AMFA.'

The three Filmland: Arkansas feature films include Princeton James' high-tension drama Hoop Street about a hot-headed Memphis street baller who must battle his inner demons as he desperately pushes himself to earn a spot on a summer league team. Getting on that team and showing what he can do just might be his last shot at getting a college scholarship. Ben Harrison's thriller The Robbery, developed from Harrison's successful short, follows a trio of thieves and their videographer as they hide out in an antique store, following a botched robbery attempt. Unfortunately, they aren't alone, and the demonic spirit they've inadvertently awakened is looking for a new body to wreak havoc with. E. Vincent Martinez' documentary Iron Pearls explores the life and career of acclaimed blacksmith and sculptor Elizabeth Brim. Brim's signature trademark of wearing a string of pearls while in her iron studio is front and center, as she uses compressed air to inflate steel, and confronts themes of Southern upbringing and gender identity in the film.

Filmland: Arkansas' short film selections are offered in three themed programs. Professional Shorts: Mosaic shows the different ways in which people exist, celebrating cultures, languages, and perspectives, while also finding beauty in the day to day. Professional Shorts: Not of this World highlights fantasy, sci-fi, and horror elements in terms of genre. Student Shorts: New Voices features films from students ranging from 7th grade to college seniors.

Filmland's impressive lineup of filmmaker panels and conversations on film include; 'Composing for Cinema: A Deep Dive' with Josh Loeb (In Spite of Ourselves) and Jim Fairchild (Modest Mouse), 'How to Shape Your Film with Sound Design' with Beso Kacharava & Tina Babakishvili, 'Film History, Cold War' with Michael Gunn (The Brink of War) & Dr. Christian Ostermann, and 'Film Incentive Roundtable', with Sen. Clarke Tucker, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, & Rep. Tippi McCullough.

After a successful debut last summer, the Filmland: Arkansas Short Film Pitch Contest will return in 2026, offering Arkansas filmmakers a shot at bringing their short film to life. Selected contestants will have two minutes to pitch their short-film concepts to a panel of industry professionals. Winners will receive a generous Lighting and Grip Equipment Grant from Film Gear Rentals to produce their project, and a guaranteed premiere screening at Filmland 2027. Plus, this year's winner will receive an additional $5,000 Cash Prize to help bring their pitch to life. This dynamic competition is another spotlight on Arkansas's growing film community that Filmland provides while providing crucial resources to talented local storytellers. Applications are now open. Submissions are due by July 31, 2026.

Tickets for Filmland are on sale now. For more information on Filmland and the Arkansas Cinema Society, please go to: filmland.org.

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