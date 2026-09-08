Video: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Plays Arkansas Repertory Theatre Through September 20
The revue draws songs from Company, Follies, Gypsy and West Side Story into one program.
Arkansas Repertory Theatre posted a new video spotlighting its production of Side by Side by Sondheim, the musical revue now playing through September 20 in Little Rock. The footage, shot by Cranford Co., gives a glimpse of the production as it winds down its limited run.
The revue pulls together songs from across Stephen Sondheim's catalog, drawing selections from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Gypsy and West Side Square Side and West Side Story into a single evening. Rather than telling one continuous story, the show is built around anecdotes and commentary that place the songs in context, tracing the composer's influence on the American musical through the decades.
The production serves as the final show of Arkansas Repertory Theatre's 2026 SummerStage season, following earlier entries in the lineup including The Remarkable Resignation of Dr. Joycelyn Elders and a reimagined Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Tickets for Side by Side by Sondheim start at $25 through TheRep.org.
The cast and creative team for the production were previously detailed in an earlier BroadwayWorld report, which noted the revue features David Hughey, Jennifer Jackson, Juwon Tyrel Perry and Marina Kondo under the direction and choreography of Christopher Campbell.
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