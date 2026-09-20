Review: MAJESTY AND GLORY WITH RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS at St. James UMC In Little Rock

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There is something powerful about a group of men from all walks of life coming together for one purpose—to sing.

River City Men’s Chorus demonstrated that power beautifully with MAJESTY AND GLORY, presented September 13, 14 and 17 at St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock. I attended the final performance on September 17, and the evening showcased the remarkable sound that can be created when so many individual voices become one.

Under the direction of Conductor David Glaze, these men filled the church with music that ranged from grand and commanding to soft and angelic.

And what a sound they created!

MAJESTY

The program opened with “All That Hath Life & Breath Praise Ye the Lord!” featuring soloist Rusty Hart, and Hart sings with such passion. You could hear how deeply he connected with the music, and that enthusiasm carried through his voice and into the room. With the full chorus joining him, it was a spirited way to begin the evening.

Rusty Hart

Then came “Glorious Everlasting,” and majestic really is the word for it. The fullness of the men’s voices gave the selection a sense of grandeur.

From there, they completely changed the atmosphere with “Ubi Caritas et Amor.” Soft and angelic, the piece showed another side of the chorus. The men blended together with a gentleness that made you want to sit quietly and take in the harmonies.

Before “The Last Words of David,” Glaze took some time to explain how the program's theme had developed. During the months leading up to the concert, he had asked people what came to mind when they heard the words “majesty and glory.”

“And, of course, I knew these people,” Glaze joked. “I didn't just stop people off the streets.”

Their answers included awe, reverence, divine splendor, holiness, authority and the radiance of God's character. One response particularly caught Glaze's attention: “a good leader.”

Center: Conductor David Glaze

That answer led him to Randall Thompson's “The Last Words of David,” with text drawn from 2 Samuel 23. Glaze explained that although he had loved the text and anthem for many years, preparing this concert led him to look more deeply into what was meant by David's “last words.” He described the passage as a reflection on the character of a just ruler and the lessons that can flow from such leadership.

Then Glaze did something he said he couldn't remember ever doing during all his years conducting the chorus—he grabbed his Bible and gave us a scripture reading.

“There's always a first opportunity,” he said. “So, let's roll with it.”

He read from 2 Samuel 23:3-4, which describes a just ruler who leads in the fear of God and compares that leadership to the light of morning. Glaze then connected the passage to leadership in government, churches and communities, emphasizing integrity, guidance and leadership that brings light, peace and flourishing to those being served.

“We can only hope and pray that all of our leaders, no matter what their capacity, will know and take to heart these important verses,” Glaze said.

With that context fresh in our minds, the chorus began “The Last Words of David.”

There are some powerful voices in this chorus, and this selection gave them the opportunity to really let those voices ring through St. James United Methodist Church.

One of the most interesting pieces for me was “Alleluia.” It began low and soft and gradually grew. I especially loved the phrasing. As the voices moved together, the sound reminded me of wind blowing—starting as a gentle breeze and gradually building in strength. The chorus wasn't merely singing notes; they were creating an atmosphere.

Then Glaze quickly brought us back down to earth.

Since “Alleluia” is the only word in the entire piece, Glaze told us that one day he decided to count exactly how many times the men sing it.

“I hope you enjoyed all 246 of them,” he joked.

GLORY

The GLORY portion of the concert began with “We Sing.” There is something especially satisfying about hearing a large men's chorus when the different vocal sections lock into place. The tenors can soar while the baritones provide richness and those bass voices give everything a foundation you can practically feel.

Featured" Jeffrey Narrow

Jeffrey Narrow stepped forward as soloist for “For the Beauty of the Earth,” and there was something wonderfully personable about his delivery. He sang to us almost like a friend, creating an easy connection with the audience.

Mark Hamby followed as soloist for “Lord of the Small,” and his warm vibrato immediately caught my attention. More than that, though, was the sincerity with which he sang. Hamby seemed genuinely connected to every word, and apparently I wasn't the only one feeling it.

Mark Hamby

I could hear sniffles coming from the audience around me.

Sometimes you don't need applause to know that a performer has reached people.

Then came “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” the selection that gave the concert its title.

Before the chorus even began singing, the instrumental introduction established the mood and created a sense of anticipation. When the voices joined the instruments, the sound expanded beautifully through the sanctuary.

Phil O’Nan was the featured soloist for “Nothing Left to Say,” and I loved his approach. He sang much like a good storyteller, making the words feel alive. As I listened, I envisioned him surrounded by children, all gathered around waiting to hear what he was going to tell them next. His delivery created pictures in my mind, which is one of my favorite things a singer can do with a song.

Featured singer: Phil O'Nan

The chorus then moved into one of the most recognizable hymns of the evening, “How Great Thou Art.”

Before the concert began, I made friends with the gentleman sitting beside me, who jokingly told me that if he were in the chorus, no one would show up. According to him, he couldn't “carry a tune in a bucket.” However, when River City Men’s Chorus began singing “How Great Thou Art,” I could hear my new friend humming right along with them. It was sweet listening to him connect with the chorus.

Songs of Heaven

The program continued with “Come Sing to Me of Heaven,” which began a portion of the evening that turned our attention upward. The warmth of the men's voices suited the reflective quality of the selection beautifully.

That led into “The Sweet By and By,” featuring soloist Jawuan Litzsey.

Litzsey’s solo was sweet and light, and I loved watching the audience respond to him. You could tell by the smiles throughout the crowd that they were happy to see a younger vocalist joining these distinguished gentlemen. There was something heartwarming about seeing another generation represented among the group.

Featured singer: Jawuan Litzsey

Litzsey was also one of the singers making his River City Men’s Chorus debut with this concert, which made his featured moment even more special.

Then the mood picked up with “Unclouded Day.” This was a peppier selection, and you could tell the men enjoyed singing it. Their energy gave the latter part of the program an extra lift. I love when you can see performers having as much fun with a song as the audience is having listening to it.

“To the Lamb on the Throne” shifted the sound back toward something larger and more commanding as the concert approached its conclusion.

However, River City Men’s Chorus wasn't about to send us home quietly.

They ended with “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”

The familiar melody brought a celebratory finish to the program and sent the audience out on an uplifting note.

Many Voices, One Sound

Choral singing requires each singer to know his own part while listening to everyone around him. Sometimes a voice needs to come forward, and sometimes it needs to settle into the harmony. River City Men’s Chorus demonstrated that balance throughout the evening.

Watching Glaze conduct was part of the experience. With a gesture, he could pull the chorus back to almost a whisper and then gradually build the sound until those voices filled the room. Individual personalities emerged through the featured soloists, but when the full chorus joined together, the blend was what mattered.

The men performing in MAJESTY AND GLORY were Monty Baugh, Pat Bashaw, Ed Bird, Brian Bush, Stephen Burger, Jason Cameron, Steve Cato, David Chappell, Greg Clawson, Caleb Conrady, Sean Cox, Larry Davis, Justin Donaldson, Ricky Duke, Ernie Farquharson, Alan Gardner, Ben Gilbert, Chuck Goldner, Carson Hampson, Mark Hamby, Phil Hardin, Rusty Hart, Rick Holiman, Robert Hughes, Charles Hunt, Richard Hunter, Ralph Joseph, Allin Kimbrough, Ron Kneisler, Jawuan Litzsey, Barry Matthews, Scott McCarty, Bob McQuade, Jeffrey Narrow, Phil O’Nan, Greg Phillips, Rex Pilcher, Steve Purdy, Alan Rail, Ben Richardson, R.J. Robertson, Bill Robinson, Larry Root, Carey Roseberry, Donald Sandlin, Paul Schaffner, Scott Scherz, Travien Sears, Garden Seo, Art Squire, Dan Stevens, Bob Stobaugh, Greg Taylor, Larry Vaught, Max Welch, Galen Wenger, Alex Wells, Jimmy Wilson, Paul Wood and Zack Wood.

One detail in the program that I particularly enjoyed was the notation beside each singer’s name showing when he first performed with River City Men’s Chorus. F indicated Fall, H Holiday and S Spring, followed by the year of that singer's first concert.

Some members were making their first appearance with the group this fall, including Caleb Conrady, Ernie Farquharson and Jawuan Litzsey, while numerous singers have been performing with the chorus since its early years. There were men standing together on that stage who have sung with River City Men’s Chorus for more than two decades alongside singers experiencing their first concert with the group.

Musicians Behind the Voices

Though the men naturally commanded much of our attention, the musicians accompanying them were an essential part of the evening.

Tammy Burger provided the musical foundation at the piano, supporting a large ensemble through a program that moved through numerous moods and dynamics. Robert Lindley on organ added wonderful depth and fullness inside the church, while Marietta Hunt on timpani and Justin Bunting on percussion brought additional drama, texture and rhythmic energy.

The instrumentalists were sponsored by the Raymond E. Barber Trust.

MAJESTY AND GLORY is one of three concert programs River City Men’s Chorus presents each year. Next up will be their Christmas concert.

Linda A. Holbert serves as Season Sponsor, while the Raymond E. Barber Trust sponsored the instrumentalists.

For more information on what's to come or to join in on the fun, visit their website at https://www.rivercitymenschorus.com/.

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