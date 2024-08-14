News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MOONDANCE FELLOWSHIP at Writers' Colony At Dairy Hollow

Application is due October 21

Located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow (WCDH) offers the 2024 Moondancer Fellowship for authors who express their passion for the natural world and concern for the environment through their writing. This fellowship is open to poets, fiction writers, playwrights, screenwriters, essayists, memoirists, and columnists. Prior publication is not a requirement.

The fellowship winner will receive a two-week residency at WCDH to focus completely on their writing. Each writer’s suite has a bedroom, private bathroom, separate writing space, and wireless internet.

The winner will be announced no later than November 20, 2024. Residency must be completed by December 31, 2025.

