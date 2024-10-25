Liz Callaway Comes to TheatreSquare Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Award-winning actress Liz Callaway, also a Tony and Grammy nominee, will perform her cabaret act Broadway & Beyond from November 7-9 at TheatreSquared’s Spring Theatre. Performances are scheduled Thurs-Sat at 8:00pm, and Sat at 2:00pm. Over her three-day engagement, the theatre will transform into an intimate cabaret club with limited seating. Get $50-$70 tickets by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/liz-callaway.



Renowned for her pitch-perfect, crystal clear, and radiant voice with a belt that reaches the back row, Callaway has dazzled audiences on Broadway—and far beyond. But Northwest Arkansans don’t have to travel to New York to experience her talent first hand—after a show-stopping performance at TheatreSquared’s 2024 Gala, Callaway returns for a one-of-a-kind cabaret event. Known for her exceptional ability to connect deeply with audiences, Callaway’s authentic charm and magnetic stage presence create a shared, spontaneous, and unforgettable experience.



Broadway & Beyond features songs from Broadway shows Liz has starred in, including her Tony-nominated turn in Baby, her iconic version of "Memory" from Cats, and songs from her recording career and the silver screen — including her Oscar-nominated hit from Anastasia.



"Not to slight her marvelous recordings, but you haven’t really heard Liz Callaway sing until you’ve seen her transform herself in number after mesmerizing number," wrote the Austin Chronicle of Callaway’s work.



A Tony nominee and Emmy winner, Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, Godspell, and Brownstone. Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston.

