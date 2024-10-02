HAUNTED HOUSE Comes To The Royal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​The Royal Theatre is excited to announce their fifth annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR and is sponsored by ARVEST Bank. The Royal Haunted House was rated the #1 Haunt in 2021, 2022, and 2023 on ARHauntedHouses.com. People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more! Our design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics and machines, to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up with this time! You will not be disappointed!

This year, while waiting in line, we will have a number of activities to pass the time! Face painting and entertainment fortune telling will be available to everyone, even those not walking through the house. Perfect for little kids and siblings! Our Young Players will also have a table open selling snack and drinks!

The Royal Haunted House opens October 17 and runs three weekends, closing Halloween night. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting October 1st at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 17-19, 24-26 and 29, 30, & 31 from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets will be sold online and at the box office each night until sold out.

For more information about a sensory private tour or scheduling a special time for your organization, email Box Office at trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

