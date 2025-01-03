Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. Comes to Greenwood Junior High

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greenwood Junior High Musical Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr., an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless tale. Join Alice as she tumbles down the rabbit hole into a fantastical adventure filled with quirky characters, vibrant music, and enchanting storytelling. This family-friendly production will delight audiences of all ages. This production showcases the talent of Greenwood Junior High students, with its catchy tunes and charming characters.

Performances are on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, January 31, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; at Greenwood Performing Arts Center.

Reserved seating tickets are available online and they will also be available at the door. Enhance your trip to Wonderland by attending "Alice's Tea Party Experience," a special VIP event designed for fans of all ages! This pre-show gathering includes a light snack, an exclusive meet-and-greet with the cast, party games, and photo opportunities. Guests of the Tea Party will also enjoy reserved seating for the main production of Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

The event is set for February 1, 2025. Tea Party begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by the show at 6:30 p.m. $10 per guest.

Comments