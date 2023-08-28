DIAL M FOR MURDER at TheatreSquared

DIAL M FOR MURDER at TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR presents "Dial M for Murder"

Tony Wendice married his wife for her money. Now he plans to kill her for it. From the play that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s crime thriller, TheatreSquared presents a brand-new, edge-of-your-seat adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher (TV’s Columbo). Is this twisty mystery of forbidden romance, blackmail, and betrayal the perfect crime—or will Scotland Yard’s best detective crack the case?

For tickets and information, visit theatre2.org or 479.777.7477




