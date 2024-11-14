Celebrate the Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL at TheatreSquared

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The inventive, magic-filled T2 original—a new Northwest Arkansas family tradition. Three spirits come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and take him on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. But will it be enough to save him? For all ages.

This play contains holiday cheer and is for all ages. Charles Dickens subtitled A Christmas Carol, “A Ghost Story of Christmas.” Parents should note that some ghostly moments may be alarming for younger audience members. The production uses theatrical haze.

Comments