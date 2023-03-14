Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Return For First Full Season Since 2019

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is back for its first full season since 2019. Last year, the company produced a single show, "Much Ado About Nothing" and had to cancel its 2020 and 2021 season due to COVID.

"We are thrilled to get back to producing a full season of shows here at AST," said AST Managing Director Chad Bradford. "The pandemic hit all arts organizations in Arkansas particularly hard, so we are putting in the work to develop a sustainable, compassionate, and thrilling producing model." The new model includes a full season of shows, a touring show that is available for booking throughout the state and region, and a 5 day work week for actors and crew. Changes in leadership structure and tech hours have also been implemented.

The season will feature three works: "The Tempest," "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged" and a Shakespeare cabaret.

Shakespeare's last great solo work, "The Tempest," takes audiences on a journey to a remote island full of romance, revenge and redemption. The show will be directed by Morgan Hicks (co-founder and Arts Engagement Director at Theatre Squared) and will feature Selena Mykenzie Gordon (America's Got Talent) as Miranda and Steven Marzolf (credits include La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf, Old Globe, and others) as Prospero.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged" follows three Shakespeare super-fans as they bring all of Shakespeare's 30-something plays to life in a single evening. Long time AST favorite, Dan Matisa will direct the piece. This fast-paced, fun and frantic piece will have a limited tour around the state and is currently open for booking. Go to arkshakes.com/tour for details.

Additionally, AST will perform a Shakespeare cabaret. The cabaret will tie music, comedy and other variety acts together under a Shakespearean theme.

Conway performances will be held in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at UCA. AST has partnered with the University of Arkansas to bring performances of "The Tempest" and "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged" to the Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville during the 2023 season as well.

The 2023 season starts mid-June in Conway and closes on July 1 in Fayetteville.

AST also announced a re-envisioning of its education program as the AST Education LAB. LAB, which stands for "learning and breakthroughs," will offer a four-week theatre camp for 2nd grade through 12th grade students and will culminate in an original show devised by the students. For more information or to register, head to arkshakes.com/education.

Season ticket packages go on sale March 15 and Individual tickets go on sale April 17th. Ticket prices and information available at arkshakes.com.