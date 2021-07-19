Wynn Las Vegas to Welcome Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes To Encore Theater This December

Internationally-acclaimed band Pink Martini, featuring lead singer China Forbes, will head to Wynn Las Vegas this winter for a one-time only performance at Encore Theater. The group will take the stage on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Dec. 15, 2021; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $49.50 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world - crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop - Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 and the group quickly became an international phenomenon. As described by Lauderdale: "Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure...if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we'd be that band."

More than twenty years after its inception, Pink Martini is still touring the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. Performing as the lead singer of Pink Martini since 1995, China Forbes has also found success in her solo endeavors, including the release of several solo albums, original hits for television shows and movies, and concert appearances.