Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Las Vegas Awards
NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater Leads Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ginny Barnson - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Meda Braker - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tom and Michael D'Angora - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Joy Demain - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Direction Of A Stream
Joe Hynes - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super Summer Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Anthony Barnaby - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erin Sparks - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Musical
NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
David Hernandez - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Luke Hermann - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Ginger Land-van Buuren - THE SPACES BETWEEN US - Vegas City Opera
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Sean Critchfield - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar
Best Play
NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Kovatch - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
John Lloyd Young'S VEGAS HOLIDAY - The Space
Best Streaming Play
THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre Studios
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matthew Ludwinski - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Scott Jason - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
AFTERGLOW 80S EXTRAVAGANZA - 2021