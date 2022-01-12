Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ginny Barnson - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meda Braker - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom and Michael D'Angora - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Joy Demain - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Hynes - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super Summer Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Anthony Barnaby - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Sparks - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Musical

NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

David Hernandez - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Luke Hermann - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ginger Land-van Buuren - THE SPACES BETWEEN US - Vegas City Opera

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sean Critchfield - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar

Best Play

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kovatch - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

John Lloyd Young'S VEGAS HOLIDAY - The Space

Best Streaming Play

THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre Studios

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Ludwinski - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Scott Jason - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

AFTERGLOW 80S EXTRAVAGANZA - 2021