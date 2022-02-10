Tony Hawk Announces Lineup For Multi-Day Music And Skate Experience In Las Vegas

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up with iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk for an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas. Taking place from May 12-15, Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam will bring together skateboarding, live music, video games, food trucks, and much more for a unique experience hosted by the legend himself.

Attendees will get the chance to witness and take part in a variety of experiences that will include a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Hawk with some of the best professional skateboard legends, skate contests, a street park set up, gaming lounge to play all the classics hosted by Gaming Community Network (GCN), skate shop with exclusive merch, and more.

Skateboarders showcased at the experience will include legendary names alongside rising stars, which will focus on skaters from a variety of different styles. Highlights include legends from the X Games like Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg, and Sandro Dias, vert veterans including Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero, groundbreaking American-Finnish skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, and innovative punk skater Kevin Staab. More skaters will be announced in the lead-up to the experience.

The experience will also include live performances from artists that define the skateboarding zeitgeist, connected to the culture through video games and iconic skate flicks. This will include Grammy-nominated indie rock act Modest Mouse, Los Angeles punk and hardcore legends Descendents, "Whip It" creators DEVO, Los Angeles rock group X, the Wesley Eisold led group Cold Cave, Orange County punk band The Vandals, horror punk rockers Warish fronted by Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk, Vermont rock group Rough Francis, and The Downhill Jam, who are known for performing songs from Tony Hawk's iconic video game series.

The itinerary on the skateboarding front will feature a welcome party, skate contests with a men's and women's category, legends skate demo, best trick competition, an awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk, an interactive skate experience, guest DJs, and much more. The main activities for the experience are set to take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center by day. This will be the first stop for Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam.

With a career spanning over four decades, Tony has proven himself as one of the world's most influential pro skateboarders. He became the first person to ever land a 900 in competition back in 1999, launched a renowned video game series, and established himself as an entrepreneur with his industry-defining companies Birdhouse and Hawk Clothing.

His work as a philanthropist has also seen The Skatepark Project foundation donate over $10 million towards the opening of over 637 public skateparks across the nation, helping to destigmatize the sport and culture behind skateboarding.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.