Tommy Davidson to Play Limited Engagement at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade proudly announces a new limited engagement with comedian, actor and original cast member of In Living Color, Tommy Davidson. The fiercely funny industry veteran is returning to the spotlight with new stand up material for his limited engagement beginning April 5. Tickets are now on sale.

"I'm super excited to keep the laughs going at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club," said Davidson. "I'm bringing the funny every Sunday night. Vegas get ready, you ain't seen nothing like me!"

The nine-show engagement is scheduled from April through May of 2020. Davidson will become the fifth resident headliner at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, joining fellow comedians Vicki Barbolak, Luenell Campbell, Jill Kimmel and Ian Bagg.

"At Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, we take pride in being the premier comedy venue in Las Vegas," said Vice President of Entertainment Operations for Caesars Entertainment, Damian Costa. "Our goal is to bring in the best possible acts for our guests. Tommy has been making people laugh for generations and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our roster."

Tommy Davidson's exceptional range - from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments - have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

Davidson started his career as a standup comedian in Washington DC, earning an ardent following. Spotted by major concert promoters, he was first booked as the opening act for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G and Luther Vandross. It wasn't long before he came to Hollywood and was headlining the biggest rooms and met Robert Townsend. This led to his first national TV appearance and starring role in Partners in Crime, the conduit to Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson's career by offering him an opportunity to audition.

Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier -- the uniquely talented cast of the most adventurous primetime variety show on television, In Living Color (1990), made TV history. The iconic sketch show was honored with the "Groundbreaking Award" by TV Land in a star-studded salute on its 25th anniversary and will be touted this April '19 at Tribeca FF with another major award.

Tommy's film debut started opposite Halle Berry in Strictly Business. A range of feature film roles from Spike Lee's Bamboozled, where he received acclaim and praise for his turn as "Womack/Sleep 'N Eats," to Juwanna Mann (Morgan Creek) and the pivotal cameo in Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls, followed. He starred in the 2017 landmark, award-winning documentary, I Am Comic, opposite Tim Allen, Lewis Black and in the feature doc, Dying Laughing (2018), alongside Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

Davidson's hilarious impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other icons have become infamous. His visibility on In Living Color led to three Showtime specials: On Strength of New York, Illin' in Philly and Takin' it to DC. Tommy hosted and starred in Showtime's hugely popular Chocolate Sundaes special which garnered rave reviews and incredible sales. He also guest starred on season 2 of Showtime's critically lauded hit series, Jim Carrey's "I'm Dying Up Here."

His elasticity as a performer is seen on the small screen with standout guest stints ranging from BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood opposite Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon to his hosting the hit series, Vacation Creation (ABC) for three seasons. As a voice artist, America fell in love with Tommy as the star of Will Smith's animated series, Youngin's, Disney's animated series, The Proud Family and alongside Michael Jai White in the critically-lauded spoof comedy, Black Dynamite (Adult Swim) as the character 'Cream Corn'.

Tommy Davidson's limited engagement is a fresh addition to the club's growing list of programming initiatives. For an updated show schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.kimmelscomedyclub.com or www.ticketmaster.com/Kimmel, call (702) 777-2782, or visit in person at any Caesars Entertainment box office including the comedy club's box office located on the first floor of the dual-level venue.





