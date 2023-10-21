Toby Keith Set To Headline Dolby Live At Park MGM This December

Award-winning singer, songwriter, entertainer and entrepreneur Toby Keith is back! Just as the superstar returns to the top of the charts, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has announced that he will headline two shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PT at the link below.

“Y'all been waiting a long time to hear this, I've been waiting a long time to do this. I'm back, come see me. You'll have the best time, I will too. We'll never forget it. Can't wait to see you there. Let's go,” added Keith.

For the past few months, Keith has been making public appearances with hometown shows and the recent live-television performance on the People's Choice Country Awards, signaling his return to touring after an 18-month break to focus on his health.

Over this summer's Independence Day holiday weekend, Keith surprised Oklahomans with two pop-up concerts, where he performed for hours at the historic Hollywood Corners roadhouse in Norman. "This was supposed to be a secret," Keith said to the bigger than expected crowd, as noted by a fan interviewed by The Oklahoman. The fan added, "He seemed taken aback that that many people were there." Just weeks prior to that, he hosted his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, which raised a record $1.8 million for the families of children battling critical illness in the Oklahoma City area.

On September 28, he was honored for his decades-long career as being a pioneer in country music and one of the most influential artists of all time, as the PCCA's Country Icon. The groundbreaking musician, humanitarian, and entrepreneur gave a powerful and emotion performance of his song, “Don't Let The Old Man In," on the live telecast of the awards, which boosted the song and music video into the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Songs and Videos charts and Top 3 in the all-genre charts. The following week the single claimed the No.1 spot on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart and Top 3 on the all-genre chart.

Recently, Robert K. Oermann noted in his Music Row DISClaimer review "Keith stopped the show with this during last week's debut People's Choice Country Awards. His powerful performance of a lyric facing mortality was an emotionally gripping moment that electrified us all. The undertone of his cancer struggle was unmistakable and heart wrenching. If you didn't catch it, do so now." Penned by Keith in 2018, the song was inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in Eastwood's movie, "The Mule."

On November 3, he will release the album 100% Songwriter, a selection of 13 of many of his most iconic solo-written songs collected in one package. Arguably one of the most successful self-directed recording artists of any era, Keith has had many hits with a wide array of co-writers and a handful from outside writers. Perhaps most impressive is how many of his most iconic songs he wrote by himself, which puts him in league with performing songwriters including Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. Pre-orders for Toby Keith's 100% Songwriter now available at TobyKeith.lnk.to/songwriter

About Toby Keith

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, entertainer – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, He has amassed 42 top 10 hits, 32 No. 1s, more than 40 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances, and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing, and under the banner of his own Show Dog Nashville record label. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), the National Medal of Arts (2021), the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021), and BMI Icon (2022) are his most treasured.

In 2018, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut #1 single, “Should've Been A Cowboy” with the re-release of his debut album. From the moment that song was released and shot up the charts to become his first No. 1, the engine driving everything has been the music, including hits like “Who's That Man,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar," “Beer For My Horses,” “American Soldier,” “As Good As I Once Was," “God Love Her,” and “Made in America.” In 2023, 17 songs (15 of which were written by Keith with five of those as solo-writes) were newly certified as gold and platinum singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), including the hit “I Love This Bar,” which was awarded Double Platinum. And there have been some unexpected highlights along the way as well, including country's most impactful viral event, "Red Solo Cup," the video which was named ACM Video of the Year. He has also expanded his business endeavors, including acquiring Luck E Strike, an iconic bait and tackle brand.

Toby's most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad. His annual golf classics fund the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. Recently, the 19th installment of the charity event raised a record $1.8 million, bringing its all-total to nearly $18 million. His 11 USO Tours enhanced the lives of nearly 256,000 troops and military families in 18 countries with more than 285 events, and have been recognized with the Spirit of the USO Award (2014). And when a tornado ravaged his hometown, Toby Keith was the face of the community and helped shoulder the cleanup with the 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert. Triple threat? How about singer, songwriter, musician, producer, entertainer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, Oklahoman and patriot. For starters.

