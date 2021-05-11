The Legendary Fremont Hotel And Casino Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary

The iconic Downtown Las Vegas destination - Fremont Hotel and Casino - is celebrating its 65th anniversary by offering gift giveaways, a $6,500 Hot Seat promotion and a festive lineup of themed cocktails on Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.



Fremont's vibrant history began on May 18, 1956, when it opened as one of the first high-rise hotels in Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming assumed control of the property in 1985 when the Company purchased the Fremont and its sister property, the famous Stardust.



To celebrate 65 years of providing exciting gaming entertainment in the heart of the Fremont Street Experience, Fremont will offer the following promotions:



Fremont is offering a 65th Anniversary Gift Day promotion on Friday, May 28. B Connected members who earn 20 same-day Tier Credits on May 28 will be gifted a limited edition Fremont vintage logo anniversary T-shirt. See B Connected for more details.



On Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31, B Connected players will have a chance to win their share of $6,500 in B Rewards each day during the 65th Anniversary Hot Seat promotion. A total of 65 winners will be awarded $100 in B Rewards each day between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on May 29 through May 31. See B Connected for more details.



The Filament bar - "where drinking is always a bright idea" - is celebrating the destination's 65th anniversary by serving up a festive lineup of themed, handcrafted cocktails inspired by the Fremont and Downtown Las Vegas.



Borrowing its name from its distinctive Edison light bulb accents, The Filament is conveniently located a few steps away from the Fremont Street Experience, and will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30. The drinks will also be available at all casino bars throughout the property.



The anniversary cocktail lineup includes:



â€¢ The Something Blue cocktail, featuring Tanqueray gin, blue curaÃ§ao, soda water and sweet and sour mix.

â€¢ Sazerwhat, a unique take on the timeless Sazerac cocktail that features Maker's Mark bourbon, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, ginger beer, lemon and dashes of bitters.

â€¢ The Jackpot Old Fashioned, a twist to the classic old fashioned made with Angel's Envy bourbon, Cointreau triple sec liqueur, orange juice, soda water, cherries and bitters.

â€¢ Starburst, a refreshing and fruity cocktail made with Malibu Rum, peach schnapps, apple pucker, pineapple juice and strawberry puree.

â€¢ Thin Mint, featuring Frangelico liqueur, Rumple Minze peppermint schnapps, half and half, green crÃ¨me de menthe, and sweet and sour mix.

â€¢ Nacho Libre, a Sauza Tequila-based cocktail with apple pucker and peach schnapps.



To learn more about Fremont's anniversary promotions and gaming entertainment experiences, visit www.fremontcasino.com.