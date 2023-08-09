The Iron Maidens Return to Las Vegas at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station

The performance is on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. 

By: Aug. 09, 2023

The Iron Maidens Return to Las Vegas at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station

Renowned, all-female Iron Maiden tribute band The Iron Maidens are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10 a.m.
 
Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. The band boasts beauty as well as excellent musicianship, lively stage presence, and a remarkable stage show with theatrical scenes interspersed throughout. First and foremost on the agenda of The Iron Maidens is talent. These women are highly trained professionals with diversified musical backgrounds ranging from orchestral and musical theater to blues and rock. The band and its members have been the recipients of many awards including best tribute band, and best in category (guitar, bass, drums, voice) at events such as The Rock City News Awards, The LA Music Awards, and The All Access Magazine Award Show to name a few. The line-up is Kirsten “Bruce Chickinson” Rosenberg on vocals, Linda “Nikki McBURRain” McDonald on drums, Courtney “Adriana Smith” Cox and Nikki “Davina Murray” Stringfield on guitars, and Wanda “Steph Harris” Ortiz on bass.
 
Tickets for The Iron Maidens are $25 plus applicable fees for general admission. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.
 




Recommended For You