The House Of Magic Las Vegas to Bring Family Friendly Entertainment To Downtown Las Vegas

Get ready for side-splitting laughs at the new, expanded location for House of Magic Las Vegas and Delirious Comedy Club inside the Showroom at Hennessy's Las Vegas!

The House Of Magic Las Vegas is the 5 Star, Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show delivering an evening of non-stop hilarity and fun for the entire family. Located inside Delirious Comedy Club at the Showroom inside Hennessey's on Fremont St, House Of Magic has a full food/drink menu along with an amazing kid's menu.

The House of Magic showcases a rotating cast of some of the best, funniest and talented comedy magicians and variety acts from around the world. Inspired by The Magic Castle in Hollywood, our magicians put a modern twist on the classic format. You'll see amazing magic, incredible skills and lots of laughter. All ages are welcome, our show is PG-13. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

House of Magic brings you the funniest comedy magicians working today. You may have seen at The Magic Castle, Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, The Tonight Show and more.

Join us for a night of amazing skills, tricks and laughter. Shows run Thursday - Sunday at 5pm.

Advance tickets are available online at www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com

