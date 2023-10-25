THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino

Mark your calendars for a night to remember as THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson, will take over the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, January 20, 2024. This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show starring Scotsman Rus Anderson, Elton John's official 70's era body double as featured in the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” World Tour promo videos and photos. Chosen by the man himself, Rus' performance pilots a night of Elton's greatest hits, gorgeous costumes, and fierce piano playing. Tickets for THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, starting at $25 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.



Currently featured on E!'s “Clash of the Cover Bands,” Rus' portrayal of Elton has been described as “Amazing” by Jimmy Fallon and “Phenomenal” by Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see shows and is perhaps summed up by “All About That Bass” megastar Meghan Trainor who claims, “you IS Elton!” It's one step for man…one giant leap for Elton John fans.



Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. on January 20, 2024, for The Rocket Man Show. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit themresort.com.



ABOUT M RESORT SPA CASINO

M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a modern fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by PENN Entertainment.

