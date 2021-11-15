THE APPLE SISTERS Bring Holidoozy Special To Vegas

LA's favorite vintage musical comedy trio, The Apple Sisters, present their hit show "Holidoozy Merry Christ-mess Special" for one night only - a throwback to the days of Big Bands, Slapstick, and Modest Product Endorsement (sponsored by Buddy's Bargain Blowout) with a modern twist. Candy (Rebekka Johnson), Cora (Kimmy Gatewood), and Seedy Apple (Sarah Lowe) entertain the live radio show audience and the "troops overseas" in three-part harmony with their original Christmas tunes.

The Apple Sisters invite you to join them by the fireside to learn about the true meaning of Christmas with their hit song "No Room at the Inn"; kiss under the mysterious MISTLEFOOT; sing to the snow gods for a white Christmas with "Make it Snow NOW"; the evening ends with a visit from Father Christmas himself, who's got a belly full of booze and a head full of jelly. The gals hope he grants them their Christmas wish while they celebrate to the yuletide hit "Father Christmas is my Boyfriend!" Hold on to your nightcaps Hollywood! It's gonna be a holidoozy of a night!

The Apple Sisters will perform Monday, December 6 at 8 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $20 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.

The Apple Sisters are Kimmy Gatewood (GLOW, Atypical, Conan), Rebekka Johnson (GLOW, Babysitters Club, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Sarah Lowe (Gloria, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Absinthe/Atomic Saloon). The Apple Sisters have made appearances on Conan, Bridesmaids, Ricki Lake, Home & Family, CurrentTV, Ed Helms' Whiskey Sour Hour, and have opened for singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and actor/musician Ryan Gosling.

They recorded their first self-titled album after they caught the eye of actor Ryan Gosling, who generously offered to produce the EP. It was named a top album of the year in 2010 by the AV Club and who deemed it "infinitely re-listenable as well as comically savvy."

Their second album "1943" (released in 2012) was crowdsource funded and distributed on vinyl. The album featured celebrity cameos by Olivia Wilde, Kate Micucci, Paul F. Tompkins, Danny Franzese, Sara Watkins, and Handsome Coffee Roasters. "1943" was named one of the top ten albums of 2012 by The Spit Take and called "A blueprint of how to make a great comedy album."

"Happy Holidoozy" offers new Christmas classics with mass appeal with the intention of crossing over into the mainstream's consciousness and getting happily stuck in their heads for years to come.