Steve Aoki Debuts Worldwide Premiere of New Light Show at Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, will host the official worldwide premiere of the new Viva Vision light show featuring hits from two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated record producer, DJ, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Steve Aoki, on Thursday, June 13 beginning at 9 p.m.

Music fans of all ages are invited to join Steve Aoki, along with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, on Main Street Stage to witness the captivating, six-minute musical montage featuring chart-topping hits "Delirious," "Azukita" and "Waste It On Me," on the world's largest single video screen, Viva Vision. Following the Viva Vision light show debut, Aoki will perform a free, electrifying DJ set.

The unveiling of the new light show will give visitors a first glimpse of the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen in Downtown Las Vegas. Spanning five city blocks above one of the most vibrant streets in the country, the upgraded Viva Vision canopy will illuminate the pedestrian mall with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution.

Renovations to the city-owned Viva Vision canopy, which will be completed for the unveiling on New Year's Eve 2019, are being done in sections to ensure visitors can enjoy the light shows throughout the entire process. Steve Aoki's free light and sound show will run seven days a week and rotate with existing shows from artists such as The Chainsmokers, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Tiesto and more.

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is home to the original Las Vegas Strip and features an open-air promenade of world-class gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages and features Viva Vision, the world's largest single video screen - 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. Viva Vision features nightly spectacular light and sounds shows with 12.5 million LED lights and a 550,000-watt sound system. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, the world's most successful zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, which launches riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 60 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.





