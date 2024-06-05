Bob The Drag Queen Brings THIS IS WILD Tour to Vegas in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved comedian, Bob The Drag Queen, will bring her “This Is Wild” World Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a one-night-only debut performance on Friday, November 15, 2024. Intended for audiences 18+, the comedy show is an adventure into the heart of what makes Bob The Drag Queen a true icon in the entertainment world. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

The “This Is Wild” Tour marks a significant milestone for Bob, the winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who has since been named the recipient of a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors-winning artist for her contributions to HBO’s We’re Here. Beyond her television success, Bob has made waves as a musician with her debut EP “Gay Barz,” and as an acclaimed podcaster alongside Monét X Change on Sibling Rivalry. Aimed at adults, this 18+ performance will showcase Bob’s unparalleled ability to blend stand-up comedy, crowd work, and music, all while entertaining her audience with the charisma and flair she is renowned for.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

Comedy fans and RuPaul’s Drag Race enthusiasts are in for a wild night with Bob The Drag Queen at The Theater. For more information on this show or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

