Open-Door Playhouse to Release Short Play CUSTODY as a Podcast This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse is continuing to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is reviving a favorite play, Custody, starting June 12, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

During the month of June (Pride Month), Open-Door Playhouse will include in its programming plays that focus on the stories of LGBTQ characters.

In Custody, Sofia and Jessica fall in love at Miami University in the early 1980s, graduate from college, and settle down in the country with their daughter until tragedy strikes and the courts get involved.

Bernadette Armstrong directs her own play, with a cast that includes Barika croom, Anne Cooper, and Goreti da Silva.

Bernadette Armstrong moved to Los Angeles to work in film in the late 1990s , and after her first two films went to festivals, she took a short hiatus from writing until she fell in love with small theater. Since 2008, she has had several successful theater projects produced in North Hollywood. Her play The Reading Group was named Pick of the Week by L.A. Weekly, and in 2017 her play Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards (the only woman nominated).

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Comments