Southern Nevada Charities Invited To Participate In Boyd Gaming's 5th Annual 'Trees Of Hope'

Boyd Gaming invites non-profit organizations from across southern Nevada to submit their entry to participate in one of Las Vegas' favorite holiday traditions, Trees of Hope.

Boyd Gaming will host 35 local charities during this year's tree-decorating competition at Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, Suncoast and The Orleans. Boyd Gaming customers can once again vote for their favorite decorated tree at each participating destination as local charities compete for the top prize at each property.

This holiday season, Boyd Gaming will award $45,000 to non-profits throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The top-performing charities at each participating Boyd Gaming property will be awarded a grand prize, with a guaranteed minimum cash prize of $500 for all participating organizations. A second contest via social media will add another opportunity for charities to win additional cash awards.

Applicants must represent a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the southern Nevada community. Proof of tax status must be provided when submitting an entry.

Charities can submit an entry via email to TreesOfHope@boydgaming.com by Sunday, September 29.





