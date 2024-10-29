Sierra Stages to Present WHY WE HAVE A BODY at the Nevada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sierra Stages will present a staged reading of Why We Have a Body, a whimsical meditation on family, love, and identity written by Claire Chaffee. Directed by Marion Jeffrey, this show will play one night only on October 16 at the Nevada Theatre.

Why We Have a Body follows the plight of two sisters and their quest for fulfillment in the face of an absent mother. Each approaches their longing for connection with their own quirky neuroses: One robs 7-Elevens for fun, the other becomes a private eye with a penchant for seducing straight women. Meanwhile, mom is off exploring the jungles of Central America and grappling with her own place as a woman in the world.

With looping monologues and sparkling storytelling, Why We Have a Body is a hidden gem of a piece, rarely staged since its award-winning premiere at San Francisco’s Magic Theatre in 1993. “I remember seeing it when it was first produced in the Bay Area,” said Laura LeBleu, an actor in the Sierra Stages performance. “It was enchanting and odd and perfect for its time—so when Marion mentioned she wanted to direct it, I was all in!”

Featuring a stellar cast of local talent including Heidi Grass, Michele Nesbit, Marion Jeffrey, and Laura LeBleu, Why We Have a Body will be performed with script in hand as the final production of Sierra Stages’ 2024 Theater by the Book series. Get your tickets today!

Performance Details

What: Why We Have a Body

When: 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)

Dates: Wednesday, November 13

Where: The Nevada Theatre

Tickets: $20 general seating, online or at the door

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sierra Stages website. For additional information, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.



