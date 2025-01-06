Sierra Stages Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Nevada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Stages will kick off the 14th season of their popular Theater by the Book staged-reading series with the A Doll's House, Part 2, Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated sequel to the Ibsen classic A Doll's House. The show will perform for one night only at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City, CA on January 15, 2025.

Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her marriage and children, she returns to the home she left behind. Now a successful feminist writer facing a personal crisis, Nora must confront the family she abandoned and her own dramatic transformation. This intelligent and contemporary sequel poses thought-provoking questions about marriage, gender roles, and personal freedom.

“This is an absolute banger of a play,” said director Laura LeBleu. “Hnath nails the tug-of-war dynamics of divorce and the struggle for who owns the narrative. There's truth in both sides and the audience is constantly shifting allegiances. It's riotous and riveting and will leave you breathless!”

Featuring a stellar cast including Carey McCray as Nora, Callum Grant as Torvald, Lorri Holt as long-suffering maid Anne Marie, and Andie Schaffer as daughter Emmy, A Doll's House, Part 2 will be performed with script in hand as Sierra Stages first production of 2025. Get your tickets today!

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sierra Stages website. For additional information, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.

Comments