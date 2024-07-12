Siegel's Bagelmania to Present THE BAGELMANIA BACKROOM Featuring Stand-Up Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Las Vegas' iconic Jewish delicatessen Siegel's Bagelmania will debut The Bagelmania Backroom, a hilarious night of stand-up comedy in the restaurant's private Back Room beginning Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Billed as where “you will laugh your bagels off,” the monthly comedy show will be hosted by the acclaimed comedic couple of Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, both of whom are nationally touring headliners with a distinguished list of credits between them including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live” to name just a few. Together at The Bagelmania Backroom, they will curate a rotating lineup of some of the funniest comedians from Las Vegas and beyond.

The Bagelmania Backroom will debut on July 25 with comedians Ester Steinberg, Noah Gardenswartz, Jimmy McMurrin, Mary Upchurch, and headliner Michael Yo.

“We are excited to welcome some top comedic headliners to the Bagelmania Back Room,” said Holly Wagstaff, chief marketing officer for Siegel's Bagelmania. “We are known for our amazing bagels, delicious Jewish deli staples and signature cocktails, but now we can pair all of that with an unforgettable night of comedy.”

Designed to enjoy bites and laughs together, Siegel's Bagelmania will offer a special Backroom Comedy limited menu and full bar for each event.

Open to attendees 18 and older, The Bagelmania Backroom will seat approximately 50 guests to ensure an intimate comedy experience. Show tickets will be sold for $20 online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-room-comedy-at-bagelmania-tickets-924727574067 and at the door (while supplies last).

Doors open at 7 p.m. and are planned to be hosted monthly through the end of the year.

About Siegel's Bagelmania

Siegel's Bagelmania is a modern-day Jewish delicatessen and bakery in Las Vegas that has been serving up the finest authentic recipes since 1989 and awarded best bagels in Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas”. It's a local hidden gem behind the glitz and glamour of The Strip, where the “who's who” of Vegas gather for from-scratch recipes and house-made breads, bagels, and pastries. The restaurant features around the clock breakfast and lunch inspired by Jewish deli staples as well as catering for private events. The 10,000 sq. ft. flagship location is next to the Las Vegas Convention Center and pays tribute to an old school family-centric dining experience. With 200 seats in a spacious dining room, a private dining room that can be rented out for parties or special events, an outdoor patio with cooling misters, a full bar with slot machines, an expansive to-go delicatessen and bakery with a pop-up display of Las Vegas' famous Pinkbox Doughnuts, Bagelmania is a destination for visitors and locals alike. For more information visit https://siegelsbagelmania.com/

