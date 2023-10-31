See Johnny Mathis, David Sedaris & More at The Smith Center in November and December

From superpowered heroes to holiday celebrations to big names like Johnny Mathis, David Sedaris, Lindsey Stirling and Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies, The Smith Center's remaining 2023 calendar is packed with high-quality entertainment.



November 3 at 7 p.m.

November 4 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Renowned composer, pianist and trumpet and flugelhorn virtuoso Arturo Sandoval, one of the most dynamic live performers of our time, makes his much-anticipated return to The Smith Center for three shows inside the intimate jazz club Myron's.



Nevada Ballet Theatre: Carmina Burana

November 3-4 at 7:30 p.m.

November 4-5 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $30.95

Nevada Ballet Theatre, one of The Smith Center's two resident companies, brings Carl Orff's forceful cantata, choreographed by Nicolo Fonte, to life, backed by a live orchestra and the Las Vegas Master Singers. The night's program will also include George Balanchine's classic “Serenade.”



Naomi Mauro: Both Sides Now: The Joni Mitchell Songbook

November 7 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $25

Join Las Vegas-based vocalist Naomi Mauro in celebrating Joni Mitchell's 80th birthday with a tribute to the pop/folk icon, featuring musical direction by pianist Alex Clements.



The Lon Bronson Band

November 10 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Emmy-nominated Las Vegas favorite Lon Bronson and his 14-piece horn-infused funk, rock and soul band return to The Smith Center stage with a new concert of classic horn band favorites by Tower of Power, Chicago, James Brown, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and more.



Hiroshima

November 11 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Blending jazz, R&B, salsa and Eastern sounds, American band Hiroshima brings songs from more 20 albums to the stage, including global hits like “One Wish” and “Thousand Cranes.”



Las Vegas Philharmonic: Windborne's The Music of Queen

November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Smith Center resident company the Las Vegas Philharmonic and local favorite Brody Dolyniuk join conductor/arranger Brent Havens and a touring rock band to present powerful renditions of Queen's best-known hits, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “We Are the Champions” and beyond.



November 14 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Las Vegas showman Frankie Moreno, who has reached the top spot on the iTunes charts a record-setting 67 times since 2020, returns to the stage at Myron's for another round of his genre-blurring rock 'n' roll energy.



Spiderman Into the Spider-Verse: Live in Concert

November 14 at 7 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $35

Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse: Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with a performance by an all-women orchestra and a live turntablist DJ live.



A Johnny Mathis Christmas

November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Legendary vocalist Johnny Mathis, the undisputed “Voice of Christmas,” celebrates the holidays – and his 67th year in the music industry – by performing holiday hits like “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and some of his personal favorites on the spectacular Reynolds Hall stage.



Michael Orland & Friends

November 20 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

It's your time to shine, Las Vegas. Showcase your musical talents or sit back and cheer on some of the city's finest singers at a rare open-mic night at Myron's. Michael Orland, who spent 16 years as American Idol's pianist & vocal coach, invites all performers to sing alongside him, Tony-Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur and singer/actress Ashley Argota Torres. (Don't worry, you won't be competing against them.) Showtunes, pop hits, jazz standards – it's all welcome, and the winner will head home with a $200 Smith Center gift card, plus ultimate bragging rights.



November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $54

Hear David Sedaris, author, master satirist and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today, speak and answer questions during his highly anticipated return to Reynolds Hall.



Lindsey Stirling: Snow Waltz Tour

November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $40

Classically trained violinist, songwriter, dancer and author Lindsey Stirling's new show has emerged as a singular entry in the holiday-music canon, reaffirming its creator's extraordinary gift as an instrumental storyteller.



Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More

November 25 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Ranked among Pollstar's top 50 touring shows the past two years, Movin' Out star Michael Cavanaugh's tribute to Billy Joel will feature many of the two legend's greatest hits, along with holiday selections perfect for the season.



Matteo Bocelli: A Night With Matteo World Tour

November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Join in for an unforgettable evening of enchanting melodies when Matteo Bocelli, one of the most promising emerging vocalists on the international pop scene, takes the stage inside Reynolds Hall.



Tower of Power: Holidays & Hits Tour

November 26 at 6 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $40

More than 50 years into its groundbreaking career, Tower of Power remains legendary for its sizzling, horn-infused sound and its vigorous and energizing performance style.



Edmund Bagnell: Home for the Holidays

November 28 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell shares his heartfelt recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season with a show featuring selections from his 2020 album Christmas at Home, along with original tunes and a few non-holiday surprises. Joining Bagnell onstage will be musical director and pianist Mark Hartman.



Melissa Errico: White Christmas and Other Colors

November 29 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Tony-award nominee Melissa Errico celebrates the holiday season in Las Vegas with music by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Sondheim and Joni Mitchell, plus lots of winter fun.



David Perrico: The Christmas Show featuring the Raiderettes

December 1 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

The award-winning 14-piece David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, the Las Vegas Raiders' official house band, returns to Myron's for a holiday performance, with an assist from the NFL team's cheerleading squad.



Las Vegas Philharmonic: A Very Vegas Christmas

December 2 at 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Celebrate the season with family and friends as conductor Donato Cabrera leads the Las Vegas Philharmonic through carols, classics, sing-alongs and sparkling holiday favorites.



Clint Holmes: Yet Another Year, a Holiday Celebration

December 2 at 3 & 7 p.m.

December 3 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $37

Usher in the yuletide season with Grammy-nominated vocalist and Las Vegas favorite Clint Holmes as he performs a variety of holiday songs from years past and present.



Bruce Harper and Naomi Mauro

December 5 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $25

Dive into the Great American Songbook with world-class jazz vocalist Naomi Mauro and prolific recording artist Bruce Harper, backed by a 17-piece big band and highlighting songs from Cole Porter, Antônio Carlos Jobim and more.



Michael Grimm: Sleigh Bells Not Included

December 6 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $30

Tired of traditional Christmas tunes? Join Michael Grimm for a holiday special designed to delight and surprise, with a little bit of soul, Southern tradition and plenty of celebration.



Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

December 8 at 7 p.m.

December 9 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

A heartwarming evening of music and laughter, Jim Brickman's Christmas experience treats audiences to his signature piano style and soothing vocals.



Nevada Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker

December 8-9, 15-16, 20-23 at 7:30 p.m.

December 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $30.95

Nevada Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker is a magical journey through a larger-than-life world of waltzing flowers, nimble fairies and moonlit snow. Choreographed by James Canfield, the Las Vegas wintertime tradition is packed with glittering holiday cheer.



December 12 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Take classic Christmas songs dipped in the sweet swing of jazz music, top them with a stunning vocal performance from Jane Monheit and you've got all the ingredients for holiday delight.



A Swingin' Little Christmas featuring Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery and Tim Davis

December 15 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $49

Classic holiday tunes come to life as Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet take the stage for a hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza.



Jonathan Karrant: Christmas Wish

December 17 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Singer Jonathan Karrant delivers a delightful evening celebrating many of the most beloved holiday songs of all time, some of them featuring special guests.



Serpentine Fire

December 19 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

The smooth-singing Tyriq Johnson leads Serpentine Fire, an exciting act paying tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, as it plays songs you know by heart like “September,” “After the Love Is Gone” and Reasons.”



Earl Turner: Another Very Soulful Christmas

December 21 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Join Vegas favorite Earl Turner and special guests Elisa Fiorillo and Ken Young for a holiday party as they celebrate with classic tunes and a few surprises.



Frankie Moreno: Frankie's Christmas Party

December 22 at 7 p.m.

December 23 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Get in the festive spirit when Frankie Moreno brings holiday music and playful stage antics to Myron's.



An Evening with Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies

December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Prepare for an evening of lush, orchestral jazz duets and comedy, bringing together the talents of two celebrated actors, vocalists and longtime friends and collaborators. Brush up with a copy of Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies' brand new holiday duet album, ­­We Wish You the Merriest.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 702-749-2000.







ABOUT THE SMITH CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas' 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city's Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 244-seat Myron's at The Smith Center, the 220-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children's Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit TheSmithCenter.com. Keep up with news and events on Facebook and follow The Smith Center on Instagram at @SmithCenterLV.