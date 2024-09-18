Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Memorial Day Weekend 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has officially announced his highly anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in conjunction with the just-announced extension of his It Ain’t Right tour. Returning to the Encore Theater stage with exclusive performances of Sebastian Live in Vegas, Maniscalco will take over the intimate venue for four performances over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 24, 2025 and Sunday, May 25, 2025. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public this Friday, September 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: May 24 - 25, 2025; shows at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and SebastianLive.com



Building on the extraordinary success of his 2024 run, which saw multiple sold-out shows and record-breaking performances, and his continuously sold-out performances at Encore Theater, Maniscalco continues to make history as one of the most influential figures in comedy. Maniscalco invites fans to join him as he humorously dissects today’s absurdities, from nonexistent manners and soaring prices to the chaos of social media. His unique take on the shamelessness of modern life promises a night of laughter at the world’s many wrongs. Hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America," Maniscalco is celebrated for his impeccable timing, relatable storytelling, and unique physical comedy.



Maniscalco has made history as the first comedian to headline the Intuit Dome and previously set a record with four consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden; he is on track to break his own record, solidifying his place as the comedian with the most consecutive performances and the highest-grossing comedy event in North American history.



Maniscalco’s return to the stage promises nights of can’t-miss comedy. For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel

