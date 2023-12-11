SESAME STREET LIVE! Brings “Say Hello” Tour To Orleans Arena On Saturday, June 1

The Sesame Street Live! Say Hello tour, presented by Round Room Live and Sesame Street Workshop, will bring beloved characters and music for a family-friendly day of fun to the Click Here on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The upbeat and educational musical adventure will feature some of Sesame Street's beloved characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more for a day of dancing, singing and fun surprises. The interactive, all-ages show invites everyone in the family to put on their dancing shoes and enjoy their favorite furry monsters in-person.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $22.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at Click Here. The Sesame Street Live! Say Hello show will be held at the Orleans Arena, located at 4500 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.