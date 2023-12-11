Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

SESAME STREET LIVE! Brings “Say Hello” Tour To Orleans Arena On Saturday, June 1

The upbeat and educational musical adventure will feature some of Sesame Street's beloved characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024 Photo 2 FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024
Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11 Photo 3 Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11
Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

SESAME STREET LIVE! Brings “Say Hello” Tour To Orleans Arena On Saturday, June 1

The Sesame Street Live! Say Hello tour, presented by Round Room Live and Sesame Street Workshop, will bring beloved characters and music for a family-friendly day of fun to the Click Here on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The upbeat and educational musical adventure will feature some of Sesame Street's beloved characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and more for a day of dancing, singing and fun surprises. The interactive, all-ages show invites everyone in the family to put on their dancing shoes and enjoy their favorite furry monsters in-person.

 

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $22.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at Click Here. The Sesame Street Live! Say Hello show will be held at the Orleans Arena, located at 4500 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Park West Gallery Reveals Final Three Artists For Third Annual Made In Vegas Art Competiti Photo
Park West Gallery Reveals Final Three Artists For Third Annual Made In Vegas Art Competition

Park West Gallery reveals the final three artists for the third annual Made in Vegas Art Competition.

2
Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The S Photo
Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center.

The Nevada Ballet Theatre continues its annual holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 15-24.

3
Carrie Underwood Extends REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency Photo
Carrie Underwood Extends 'REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency'

Carrie Underwood announced six new shows have been added in 2024 for her critically-acclaimed smash hit, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. The announcement comes on the heels of last week's (Dec. 6, 8 & 9, 2023) sold-out performances of REFLECTION at the state-of-the-art venue.

4
BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic Repertory Theat Photo
BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic Repertory Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
The Final Battle in Las Vegas The Final Battle
Open-Door Playhouse (11/30-12/30)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Anxiety in Las Vegas Anxiety
Open-Door Playhouse (12/06-1/05)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You