News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SCHOOL OF ROCK is Now Playing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Final performance dates include August 1-3 and August 7-10.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
SCHOOL OF ROCK is Now Playing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

 Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is hosting its final two weekends of School of Rock.  Final performance dates include August 1-3 and August 7-10.

LATEST NEWS

SCHOOL OF ROCK is Now Playing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
Blues-Rock Virtuoso Samantha Fish Added to EXPERIENCE HENDRIX Lineup
Carrie Underwood Extends Las Vegas Residency Through Spring 2025
FIRST FRIDAY Returns With 'Siesta' Theme In August

Presented by PS Productions and based on the hit film, this electrifying musical follows the story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star turned substitute teacher, who transforms a class of strait-laced students into a mind-blowing rock band. With high-energy performances and a rocking soundtrack, School of Rock promises to be an exhilarating theatrical experience with audiences tapping their feet and singing along.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 for general admission at www.supersummertheatre.org.

Parking opens at 5 p.m., followed by Meadow Seating at 6 p.m. The performance of School of Rock commences at 8:05 p.m. Located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east of the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160, Super Summer Theatre's outdoor venue offers a picturesque setting for unforgettable theatrical experiences.

For more information, contact Super Summer Theatre at 702.579.PLAY (7529), visit www.supersummertheatre.org or email info@supersummertheatre.org. You can also follow Super Summer Theatre on Facebook, Instagram (@supersummertheatre), and X to stay updated on the latest show announcements.

About Super Summer Theatre: Celebrating 49 years under the stars, Super Summer Theatre is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the use of Nevada State Parks by providing quality, family-oriented, and reasonably priced cultural entertainment to the community, including theatrical arts educational opportunities.


 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos