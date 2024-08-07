Rock Band Skillet Brings 2024 Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band, Skillet, is eager to bring musical talents to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, October 12, 2024, for a bold and unforgettable one-night-only performance. The world-renowned rock group will be joined by special guests Saliva and Royale Lynn. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

For the past two decades, Skillet has cemented itself as one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century. With a steady spirit that has inhibited itself in the undertones of their uplifting catalog, their music easily connects with their global fanbase and audiences everywhere as they bring light and a voice to what it means to be human.

The band's journey began passionately and progressed quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of GRAMMY Award nods and sold over 22 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum album Awake. Its breakout single "Monster" is 5x platinum and remains "one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time." 2016's Unleashed bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group has performed on CONAN and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com.

