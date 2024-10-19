Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum Announces November Events Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will offer a variety of events throughout November, including a Northwest Area Residents Association’s community celebration; imaginative poetry readings; an exclusive performance; and a holistic sound healing experience.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will welcome guests of all ages to the Northwest Rural Preservation Association community celebration. This event is open to individuals across the Las Vegas Valley, aiming to honor the arts and foster solidarity among the museum's many neighbors. Additionally, participants will be presented with a gift as a token of appreciation, and children will be granted complimentary printed transparency film to engage their creativity. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved here.

On Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the museum will Nature as Muse: Activating Creative Potential which will include readings from Rita’s poetry book, Seed Yet Ever Secret with supporting instrumentals, a healing herbal tea, and a grounding journal circle to reflect, write, and/or sketch any messages received during the experience. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available for purchase here.

On Monday, Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m., the museum will host A Time For Love, an exclusive performance in collaboration with the Asylum Theatre Company. This staged reading features monologues from Rafael Guizado's Cinco Veces Amor, presented by Jose Anthony in both English and Spanish. Two independent monologues from Cinco Veces Amor—one tragic, one hopeful— combine into a tour de force for the actor. The performance will also be accompanied by live music, Opus 121 by Johannes Brahms which was the German composer’s reflection on the nature of life’s cycle. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available for purchase here.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the museum will stage sound bath sessions, guided by sound healing expert, Terry Mahoney. The sessions will indulge participants in soothing and restorative vibrations. Guests are encouraged to bring water, yoga mats, blankets and pillows to enhance their comfort during the experience. Tickets are $20 per session and are available for purchase here.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is a unique and hidden gem in northwest Las Vegas. The 10,500-square-foot museum captures the extraordinary breadth of Abbey’s art, from abstract expressionist paintings to figure drawings, monumental sculptures and beyond. The museum property also features a courtyard, desert garden, outdoor sculpture garden and Abbey’s studio.

For more information about the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, to plan a visit or to make a reservation, go to www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

About the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

Visitors will enter the extraordinary world of a gifted artist. Rita Deanin Abbey’s imagination, talent, and beauty of spirit, influenced by her love of the desert southwest, are offered in a 10,500 square-foot museum that showcases the astonishing variety of her work, from abstract expressionist paintings to stained-glass windows, sculptures, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more. In 2024, Abbey was inducted posthumously into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts’ Hall of Fame for her remarkable career. Additionally, in 2023, the museum was named “Best Suburban Art Space” in Desert Companion magazine’s “Best of the City” issue. The museum, located in northwest Las Vegas at 5850 N. Park Street, is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

