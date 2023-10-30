Rafi Bastos, Chloe Hilliard, And Tyler Fischer Highlight November 2023 Lineup At The World-Famous Comedy Cellar At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the November 2023 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (SHOWCASE):

Chris Storin, Rafi Bastos, Marsha Warfield, Brian Kiley, Michael Yo, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chris Storin (Comedy Central), Rafis Bastos (Netflix special, JFL, Joe Rogan's Podcast), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911” on FOX)), Brian Kiley (Emmy Winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on “Ellen, The Final Season,” appeared on Letterman seven times, “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Central half hour special, Sunday Times crossword puzzle), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5 (SHOWCASE):

Chris Storin, Rafi Bastos, Marsha Warfield, Brian Kiley, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chris Storin (Comedy Central), Rafis Bastos (Netflix special, JFL, Joe Rogan's Podcast), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911” on FOX)), Brian Kiley (Emmy Winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on “Ellen, The Final Season,” appeared on Letterman seven times, “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Central half hour special, Sunday Times crossword puzzle), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Amy Miller, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Amy Miller (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, EPIX Half Hour, SiriusXM's “The Bennington Show,” “Viceland”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Amy Miller, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Jimmy McMurrin

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Amy Miller (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, EPIX Half Hour, SiriusXM's “The Bennington Show,” “Viceland”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark).



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Amy Miller, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Amy Miller (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, EPIX Half Hour, SiriusXM's “The Bennington Show,” “Viceland”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Amy Miller, Gabriel Rutledge, Ty Barnett, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Amy Miller (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, EPIX Half Hour, SiriusXM's “The Bennington Show,” “Viceland”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Ty Barnett (Comedy Central, “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” Nickelodeon, FOX), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (SHOWCASE):

Chloe Hilliard, Matt Kirshen, Dustin Ybarra, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chloe Hilliard (“The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on “Gotham” on FOX, “The Player” on NBC), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (SHOWCASE):

Chloe Hilliard, Matt Kirshen, Dustin Ybarra, Michael Yo, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chloe Hilliard (“The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on “Gotham” on FOX, “The Player” on NBC), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 (SHOWCASE):

Chloe Hilliard, Matt Kirshen, Dustin Ybarra, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chloe Hilliard (“The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on “Gotham” on FOX, “The Player” on NBC), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (SHOWCASE):

Chloe Hilliard, Matt Kirshen, Dustin Ybarra, Jimmy McMurrin, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Chloe Hilliard (“The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on “Gotham” on FOX, “The Player” on NBC), Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (SHOWCASE):

Tyler Fischer, Daphnique Springs, Leo Flowers, Butch Bradley, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Tyler Fischer (“Last Week Tonight,” “America's Got Talent,” Colbert, “Startub” on Netflix, “Chicago Med” on NBC, “Younger” on TV Land, “Terror on the Prairie”), Daphnique Springs (Amazon Prime's “Inside Jokes,” “Bring the Funny” on NBC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Staan 'Dup” on Starz, MTV), Butch Bradley (New Amazon Prime special “Live From Las Vegas,” from the movies “Opening Act” and “Regan”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27 THROUGH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30 (SHOWCASE):

Aristotle Athari, Derek Richards, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Aristotle Athari (“Hacks,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Silicon Valley,” JFL, New Faces, Comedy Central, “Goatface”), Derek Richards (Amazon Prime special with The Irish Comedy Tour, “The Tom Shllue Show,” “LaughsTV” on FOX, “The Bob and Tom Show,” author of the book “Whiskey, Cancer and Bad Decisions”), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911” on FOX), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.”