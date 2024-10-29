Queen Of Burlesque Dita Von Teese Announces Extension Of VOLTAIRE Residency In 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dita Von Teese, known worldwide as the undisputed Queen of Burlesque, will continue to dazzle audiences through 2025 at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Glamorously provocative like no other of its kind worldwide, this showgirl—and showboy—spectacular brims with Bob Mackie costumes, haute couture by fashion's superstars, as envisioned and hand curated by Dita herself over the past two decades.

The unique, intimate venue perfectly complements Dita's classic art form of burlesque through a modern lens which brings into the spotlight a brand-new genre of entertainment for which Vegas is known. The history-making show, together with Voltaire's architectural opulence, brings a renewed sense of sophistication and glamour to The Strip like audiences have never seen before.

“I'm over the moon to announce even more dates for my residency in Las Vegas! I LOVE performing in the breathtaking Voltaire theater...I couldn't have dreamed up a more glamorous home for this revue. I'm also excited to feature a parade of authentic Las Vegas showgirl costumes, created by Bob Mackie when the budgets for showgirl revues were endless! Bringing my life's work in burlesque together with a dazzling dose of Las Vegas history is something I'm very proud of,” said Dita Von Teese.

Since opening in November 2023, Voltaire has quickly become a celebrity hot spot in Las Vegas, hosting some of the world's most prominent musical talent. The seductive venue offers an unparalleled night out on The Strip where guests can enjoy the pregame, main event and afterparty all in one spectacular place. Voltaire ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but immensely enjoyable.

Dita Von Teese performs Thursday – Sunday, doors open at 8:15 p.m., and tickets for performances from December through May are on sale now and can be purchased at voltairelv.com.

