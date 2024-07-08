Paul Reiser Brings THE BIG FONT TOUR to Red Rock Resort in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Award-nominated actor, comedian, and bestselling author Paul Reiser will bring his highly-anticipated The Big Font Tour to the Red Rock Ballroom at Red Rock Resort Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, July 12, 2024 at 10 a.m.



Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives. 2024 is set to be a busy year for Reiser. On the heels of his new comedy “The Problem with People,” which he wrote, produced, and starred in alongside Colm Meaney and Jane Levy, Reiser has upcoming projects across a multitude of media formats.



Reiser co-wrote “What a Fool Believes,” the candid, freewheeling memoir of his friend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Michael McDonald, which will be published May 21 from HarperCollins/DeyStreet. He also took his first step into bloody, superhero glory in Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s Emmy-nominated The Boys playing “The Legend.”



Reiser is widely celebrated for his roles in two hit shows for Netflix: Stranger Things—the company’s biggest series of all time— and Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Mad About You, the long-running Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe-winning comedy that Reiser created and starred in with Helen Hunt returned as a limited series on Spectrum Originals.



Throughout his prolific career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Having earned acclaim for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film Whiplash, Reiser was also seen in frequent collaborator Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours” and “Horse Girl,” which premiered at Sundance 2020, the fourth film the pair has worked on together. The veteran actor has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as Diner, Bye Bye Love, One Night At McCool’s, and The Thing About My Folks, which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk.



Tickets for Paul Reiser The Big Font Tour are $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com.

