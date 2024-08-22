Park West Gallery's Melanie Stimmell Brings Home A Bronze Medal At 50th Annual 'Meeting Of The Madonnari' In Italy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Park West Gallery's Melanie Stimmell, a former finalist in the annual Made in Vegas artist competition, brought home a Bronze Medal at the prestigious Incontro Nazionale Dei Madonnari, the “Meeting of the Madonnari,” in Italy. Building off her previous success at the festival, including three gold medals, a bronze, and becoming one of two Americans to be named “Maestra Madonnara” or Master Street Painter – the highest honor a street painter can earn – Stimmell joined more than 100 artists from around the world in creating her own interpretation of Dante's iconic “Divine Comedy” on the piazza asphalt in Grazie Di Curtatone in Mantova.

Held annually in the picturesque village of Grazie Di Curtatone in Mantova, the “Meeting of the Madonnari” brings together some of the world's most accomplished artists to create awe-inspiring street paintings inspired by religious themes. Artists gather, by invitation only, to partake in a unique celebration centered around the religious holiday of the Ascension. The village piazza comes alive with vibrant colors and intricate designs, as the town becomes a canvas for expressions of piety and reverence.

In celebration of the festival's 50th anniversary, artists braved the rain to create, in chalk on asphalt, the entire 100 Cantos from the iconic Dante's “Divine Comedy.” More than 100 artists, each creating their own interpretation of a Cantos, worked simultaneously in the village's piazza over a 24-hour period.

Melanie Stimmell isn't your run-of-the-mill fine artist; she's a veritable dynamo, a creative force that has left an indelible mark on the art world. Her journey is a thrilling narrative of extraordinary achievements and accolades, each chapter more riveting than the last. Melanie's unique style, aptly coined as ‘Whimsical Surrealism,' serves as a harmonious blend between the divine feminine and nature, weaving together dreamlike narratives that celebrate the enchanting dance between women and the natural world.

Melanie Stimmell's eye-opening work is available worldwide at Park West Gallery's New York, Las Vegas, and Hawaii gallery locations, as well as on cruise art auctions around the world with global cruise partners Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Holland America. Park West Gallery SoHo is located at 411 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012, Park West Vegas at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip, and Park West Hawaii at 226 Lewers St, Suite L118 at the Waikiki Beach Walk in Honolulu, HI.

For more information on Park West Gallery, please visit ParkWestGallery.com.

About Melanie Stimmell

Melanie Stimmell's artistic journey has traversed diverse landscapes. Graduating from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, she spent eight impactful years as a Technical Director on the iconic South Park feature film and television show. Her love for street painting blossomed during this time, leading her to win numerous gold medals and first place awards throughout Europe's most prominent competitions. The titles of Maestra Madonnara (Master Street Painter) in Italy and Germany underscore her extraordinary talent.

In 2021, Melanie soared into the spotlight as a top 10 finalist in Park West Gallery's ‘Made in Vegas' competition—a dream realized for many, but for her, it was just the opening act. Joining the esteemed Park West family marked the commencement of a fine art career that defies expectations. Her New Year's Eve debut resulted in a sold-out show and record-breaking print sales, catapulting her into the echelons of artistic brilliance.

Beyond the canvas, Stimmell is a polymath of creativity. As a gifted illustrator and surface pattern designer, she weaves her artistic magic into fabrics, wallpapers, and gift wraps. But her artistic prowess doesn't stop there. Melanie is also the co-founder (with her Husband) of We Talk Chalk, a 3D street painting company that creates awe-inspiring works of art. Notably, she designed and painted the ceiling of the new Caesar's Palace Grand Entrance in 2022, leaving an imprint of her creativity on an iconic Vegas landmark. From Thailand to Colombia, Israel, and throughout the U.S., her creative vision transcends borders. Her boundless creativity, technical finesse, and unwavering passion for art make her an inspiring figure for artists and enthusiasts alike.

