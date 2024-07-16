Park West Gallery Promotes Mandi Romine to Assistant Vice President of Shipboard Operations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Park West Gallery has announced Mandi Romine as the company's new Associate Vice President of Shipboard Operations, effective immediately. A vital member of the Park West Gallery team since 2020, Romine previously served as the company's Director of Shipboard Operations, Recruiting & Talent, where she managed the company's restart of 109 galleries and auction programs onboard cruise ships after the pandemic.



“I'm delighted to announce Mandi Romine's new role as Park West Gallery's Associate Vice President of Shipboard Operations,” said John Block. “Mandi is known and respected in the cruise line industry; her wealth of knowledge, expertise, and relationships are vital to the continued growth of our organization. What she accomplished on the company's behalf post-pandemic is nothing short of a miracle and we're looking forward to her expanded role within the company.”



Mandi brings nearly three decades of industry experience to the Associate Vice President position, having worked in the cruise and transportation industries prior to joining the Park West Gallery team. A native of Washington, Mandi spent 18 years with Royal Caribbean, where she managed new build and revitalization projects, as well as marketing and revenue initiatives. Since joining the Park West Gallery team, she has been instrumental in a number of roles, including the launch of the highly successful online telecast program in 2020. She was vital in the management and roll-out of the return to service from COVID and has managed a team of nearly 1,600 persons worldwide. As Associate Vice President, Romine will continue to manage all aspects of Park West's shipboard business and cruise line partnerships.



For more information on Park West Gallery, please visit ParkWestGallery.com.

