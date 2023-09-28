Open-Door Playhouse Presents 2nd Annual Celebration Of Women In Theatre During October

Open-Door Playhouse presents short plays online in podcast form. During the month of October, the Playhouse will present a plethora of plays emphasizing the talents of women: playwrights, directors, and female actors.

This will be Open-Door Playhouse's Second Annual Celebration of Women in Theatre. These are the shows that will open on our podcast stage during the month of October.

The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room. Written by Sandra Cruze. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Camille Ameen and Sue Gisser. In 1536, Anne Boleyn is imprisoned in the Tower of London. She'll have one more adventure before she meets the headman's axe.

Eggs. Written by Julia Stier. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Kim Hlavac. A career woman has her eggs frozen. Is she finally getting ready to have kids?

OvEn. Written by Sarah Hunter. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman. A spooky story in time for the Halloween season.

Four Monologues. Written by Mona Deutsch Miller. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Cast includes Elaine Mello and Goreti da Silva. Four very disparate women have one thing in common: The men in their lives are stressing them out.

I'm Not Alice in Wonderland. Written by Sarah Hunter. Directed by Miranda Stewart. Starring Whitton Frank. A Hollywood agent tries to get her dream man back. She is preparing for any contingency.

Matriarch. Written by Mimi Kmet. Three adult sisters have to alter their holiday plans after their mom has a stroke.

So many women, so much talent and other plays in the works....all coming to you during the month of October at Open-Door Playhouse.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here