Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE VISIT On March 1

In the new short play, The Visit, Susan, a young housewife is just getting back to her normal routine after suffering a miscarriage. While getting back into housekeeping duties she receives a surprise wellness check from a representative from the emergency clinic where she and her husband rush to on the night of her miscarriage.

At first, she is touched by the thoughtfulness of the visit, but as the questions about her condition seem to run a bit off course, her feelings about the visitor's inquiries take a more sinister turn.

Hoyt Hilsman is the playwright. The prolific writer's plays have been in collected in three themed volumes: family, history and politics. He is a current member and past president of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Rachel Berney-Needleman directs actors Barika Phillips Bell as Susan and Goreti da Silva as The Visitor.

Consumer advisory: Some profanity.

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when playwrights had nowhere to produce their plays and actors were left without a creative outlet. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 80 new short and one-act plays, with no limit in sight.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Associate Producer, Laree Griffith, manages our website.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others.