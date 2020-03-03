New Programming Announced At Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade has announced updated programming that includes inaugural appearances from some of the hottest names in comedy and welcomes back some familiar fan favorites.

March is the last chance to catch Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays. Barbolak burst onto the national scene as a top-ten finalist on Season 13 of America's Got Talent. Her comedy reflects life as Mom, her many marriages, and her love of the Southern California trailer park lifestyle.

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club opens at 6 p.m. on show nights, with performances on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays, with additional L8NITE programming at midnight on Saturdays. At L8NITE guests can enjoy laughs, libations and a rotating lineup of standup comics with tickets starting at only $20, which includes free parking at The LINQ Promenade for locals when presenting a valid Nevada ID. L8NITErs also receive special pricing from the happy hour menu on select drinks.

For tickets and more information, visit www.kimmelscomedyclub.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You