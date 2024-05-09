Spring Mountain Ranch State Park Reveals Super Summer Theatre 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Super Summer Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2024 summer season at the Boman Outdoor Pavilion, marking 49 years of exceptional and affordable theater in Southern Nevada.

The season begins in June with a timeless classic, Disney’s The Little Mermaid followed by the energetic School of Rock in July. The season wraps up in September, with the hilarious Tony Award®-winning, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

June 5 – 29, 2024 (Wednesdays - Saturdays)

Presented by Huntsman Entertainment, this enchanting musical promises to whisk you away to Ariel's magical undersea world. With its dazzling costumes, iconic songs, and a talented cast, this production is set to create a truly magical evening under the vast desert sky, a unique experience that only Super Summer Theatre can offer.

School of Rock

July 17 – August 10, 2024 (Wednesdays - Saturdays)

Presented by PS Productions and based on the hit film, this electrifying musical follows the story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star turned substitute teacher, who transforms a class of straight-laced students into a mind-blowing rock band. With high-energy performances and a rocking soundtrack, School of Rock promises to be an exhilarating theatrical experience with audiences tapping their feet and singing along.

Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder

August 29 – September 21, 2024 (Thursdays - Saturdays)

Presented by Poor Richard’s Players, this Tony Award®-winning musical comedy tells the uproarious tale of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune, who sets out to eliminate the eight pesky relatives standing in his way. With witty humor, catchy tunes, and a dash of mischief, Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder is a theatrical delight that will leave audiences in stitches.

In response to popular demand, the 2024 Summer Series introduces the option to reserve seats in advance. A limited number of seats can be reserved at the time of ticket purchase, offering patrons the convenience of securing their preferred seating arrangements. Additionally, chairs and blankets are available for reservation at the front of the Meadow for each performance, providing added comfort and convenience for attendees. Chairs are priced at $75 each, while blankets can be reserved at $125 for two persons or $250 for four persons.

Parking opens at 5 p.m., followed by Meadow Seating at 6 p.m. The performances of The Little Mermaid and School of Rock commence at 8:05 p.m. A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder begins at 7:30 p.m. Located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east of the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160, Super Summer Theatre's outdoor venue offers a picturesque setting for unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Since its humble beginnings in 1976, when Shakespeare plays were performed by versatile actors who also managed ticket sales, Super Summer Theatre has grown into a beloved institution, enchanting over 1.2 million patrons with unforgettable theatrical experiences with the best seats under the stars.

