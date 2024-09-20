New Kids On The Block to Play First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block have announced their first ever Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF. Following the massive success of their sold-out Magic Summer Tour 2024, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will bring their talents to Las Vegas for a run of 16 incredible shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, kicking off Friday, June 20, 2025.

The NKOTB are thrilled to stage their first ever residency at this state-of-the-art venue, promising a production fully unique to Las Vegas, and designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship.

While in town for their headlining set at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend, the New Kids completely took over the Las Vegas Strip. Arriving on a double decker bus, the New Kids held a very special fan event and Q&A at The Park, hosted by iHeart’s Valentine, officially launching and announcing the residency. The band then led a caravan of mobile billboard trucks down The Strip, lighting up several of Sin City’s marquees and building excitement for the residency.

NKOTB is calling all Blockheads to Las Vegas for the biggest party of 2025—and it is not to be missed. THE RIGHT STUFF will be the ultimate New Kids On The Block celebration, jam-packed with their biggest hits and many surprises in store for their dedicated fans.

“We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Donnie Wahlberg said of the new residency. “We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of New Kids On The Block’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at noon PT until Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following shows go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT HERE, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

NKOTB look forward to spending time with their fans before the shows in Las Vegas and are offering VIP Packages and meet and greet upgrades. For more information on VIP and ticket upgrades, go to nkotb.com.

There will be four tiers of travel package offerings coming soon to fans, bundling tickets to the show with a hotel stay, VIP nightclub access and more. Packages go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Blockheads, get ready to do Vegas, NKOTB style. These shows will be over the top, and there will be many added ways for fans and the band to all be together in Las Vegas and make new memories.

THE RIGHT STUFF residency announcement comes off the heels of the New Kids’ sold-out Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Blockheads flooded into this summer’s concerts rocking their best neon looks and were treated to a night of NKOTB’s greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises. With special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the tour sold over 500,000 tickets and hit over 40 cities including Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, NKOTB released their highly anticipated new album, Still Kids, out now via BMG. Still Kids marks the first full-length studio album from the New Kids in 11 years. Lead single “Kids” continues to climb the charts, bound for the top 20 on Hot AC Radio and the top 10 on Mainstream AC Radio, marking their first time back on the AC charts in nearly 35 years. Listen to the album HERE.

On the all new album, members Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood channel the New Kids’ beginnings, even as it pushes them into new territory as songwriters and as a band. The album features 14 new tracks including the lead single, “Kids," and is full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs, and grooves that have become fast favorites for the Blockheads.

New Kids have sold out and headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have sold millions of concert tickets around the world since their return. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON, which took place last year.

Photo credit: Austin Hargrave

