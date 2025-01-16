Nashville Social Club to Bring R&B Music Brunch To Carson City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Nashville Social Club (NSC) is kicking off 2025 with its first-ever R&B Music Brunch on Saturday, January 18. NSC promises a celebration of soul-stirring music, crave-worthy cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The R&B Music Brunch will feature the smooth grooves of DJ Mimosa (Karrie O'Neill), playing an array of R&B tunes from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. With brunch service starting at 10:00 AM, guests can indulge in an exquisite menu featuring dishes like their signature Chicken & Waffles, Biscuits 'N Gravy, an array of Benedict selections and more. Complementing the culinary delights, Grace McKay, Nashville Social Club's beloved "celebrity" bartender for the event, will be crafting signature cocktails and keeping the bottomless mimosas flowing, making the event a can't-miss celebration of food, music, and community.

From the moment you step into NSC, it's clear this is more than just a restaurant-it's a destination. Nestled in the heart of Carson City, NSC has earned acclaim as both a dining gem and a live music powerhouse. With an inspired menu, innovative cocktails, and a reputation for hosting some of the best entertainment in the region, it's no wonder this venue has become a favorite for locals and visitors alike.

The launch of Music & Brunch Saturdays is the latest in a growing lineup of creative events at NSC. While The Swan Music Hall draws packed crowds with performances by artists like Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Dave Mason, and Booker T. Jones, the restaurant has become just as beloved for its community-focused offerings. Weekly favorites like Tuesday Night DJ Trivia and Wednesday Night Honkytonk bring in guests from across Northern Nevada, showcasing NSC's seamless blend of dining, entertainment, and fun.

Reservations for this highly anticipated brunch are strongly recommended and can be made at www.thenashvilleclub.com. If you haven't yet experienced NSC, this is the perfect opportunity to discover why it's become a cornerstone of Carson City's dining and entertainment scene. Mark your calendars and get ready to kick off 2025 in style- with music, mimosas, and a menu that hits all the right notes, the R&B Music Brunch at NSC is sure to be the event everyone will be talking about.

Comments