Motown Brunch To Debut At Las Vegas' Ahern Boutique Hotel

Experience the soulful rhythms of Motown while indulging in a delectable brunch at the Ahern Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas. Admit VIP and Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel announced today the opening of the only Motown Brunch in Las Vegas starting July 28, 2024. This exclusive Sunday morning event promises to elevate the weekend with electrifying performances by the renowned EC Adams, JR Phelps, Ariel Knight and Patrice Petway (Producer and Star of Flashback: The Show). Brought to you by the producers of All Motown, the hit Las Vegas All-Female Motown Revue, and directed by Tonja Jones. Motown Brunch is a celebration of timeless hits and unforgettable melodies that will transport you to the golden era of Motown. Playing all the top Motown hits from artists like The Supremes, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

Motown Brunch isn't just about the music; it's a culinary delight curated by acclaimed Executive Chef Joel Ott. With a menu that perfectly complements the soulful sounds, Chef Ott's creations will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more. From classic breakfast favorites to innovative brunch dishes, each bite is prepared with the finest ingredients and a touch of gourmet flair, making every flavor an experience.

"The success of All Motown for the past 3 years and guests' continued love of the music of Motown has had us looking for ways to offer more of that great music to Las Vegas tourists and locals", said Pete Housley, Executive Producer of All Motown and The Motown Brunch. "We have been developing the concept for some time and are ecstatic to partner with Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel."

The showroom at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel is the perfect backdrop for Motown Brunch and joins other resident shows on property A-Stars Comedy and King of Diamonds - The Neil Diamond Tribute; along with a lineup of one-off performances.

Whether you're a local or a tourist visiting Las Vegas, this event is a must-attend for music lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Join us for an extraordinary blend of live Motown music and gourmet dining, and make your Sunday mornings something exceptional.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $57.95 at MotownBrunch.com and most major ticket outlets.

