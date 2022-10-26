Mimi Von Schack WOMEN & THINGS to Las Vegas Next Month

Following a sold-out show at Club Cumming in Manhattan, a night at Asylum NYC, and an extended run in Los Angeles at the Lyric Hyperion, "Women & Things," is traveling to Las Vegas for one night of two shows at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Las Vegas-based, fan-favorite musical duo Sunset Limited featuring Glitter Ginger (lead vocals) and Adam Dooley (guitar and vocals) will open both shows.

Mimi von Schack plays women and things in this multi-character cabaret. Fall into von Schack's fantastical and fabulous inner world of almost-alive objects and larger-than-life characters: from a fading starlet to a biblical bombshell, a desperate telephone to a bra that's just been taken off.

"Women & Things" is written and performed by award-winning comedian Mimi von Schack (Julianne St Germaine: Live!, The Cavern Club, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, Hollywood & Edinburgh Fringes) and directed by John Milhiser (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Drama Club), with live music by Marshall Ross (Carly and the Universe). von Schack describes the show as "Peewee's Playhouse meets Liza with a Z: it's a camp take on exaggerated female tropes and the silliness of everyday life." Praise for "Women & Things": "The best cabaret in town." "Unshakeable camp." "She is the moment." "A literal goddess of comedy."

"Women & Things" will be performed November 5th at 8pm and 10pm at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104 . Tickets are $25, and are for sale online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205558®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tickettailor.com%2Fevents%2Fmajestic%2F774005%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or in-person by visiting the box office at the theater.