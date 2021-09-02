MD Virtual Ensemb+le Presents AMELIA, ONCE MORE

MD Virtual Ensemble's Amelia Once More written by David Muschell opens their second season of virtual shows! MD Virtual Ensemble is a collaborative group of artists dedicated to the experimental space of Theatre and Performative Experiences

Amelia, Once More runs from September 10th through September 12th with performances beginning at 7pm PST.

This gripping play examines the tension between an actress and the character she portrays. Night after night, sweet Shelly Preston performs the part of wicked Amelia in an off-Broadway hit. The play's success depends on her ability to step completely and realistically into her role. Now Shelly worries that the character is taking over her mind.

Tickets are on sale now here at this link starting on September 1st.