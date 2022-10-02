MANHATTAN MELODIES AND NEW YORK CITY SONGS to Play The Stirling Club This Month

Travel back to the 1950s to Manhattan's famous Algonquin Hotel when women dressed in evening gowns and men wore tuxedos to go out on a night on the town. David James Robinson and Tom Michel will bring the vibe of those evenings when they perform Manhattan Melodies and New York City Songs at The Stirling Club on Oct. 13.

New York City songs, Broadway favorites, and selections from the Great American Songbook will be brought to life by cabaret performer David with Tom at the piano.

Audiences will be treated to favorite songs of celebrated composers. George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Stephen Sondheim, Lerner & Loewe, Irving Berlin, and Dave Frishberg timeless music will fill the room.

Many fans will recognize David James Robinson and Tom Michel as the former proprietors of The Vegas Nevada Rooms, which offered a gourmet meal and all genres of entertainment.

"When David and I performed our cabaret before the Vegas Nevada Rooms closed, there was such an outpouring of love and support for us. We had always been in the background even though we both have a background in performing," explains Tom. "I am a pianist, and David built cabaret shows in New York for a long time. We had a lot of fun putting it together and were really honored when Kelly [Clinton] asked us to bring a show to the Stirling Club."

While the core of the show will be similar to the performance at the Vegas Nevada Rooms, it has been expanded to create the fantasy of attending the Algonguin Hotel in the 1940s and 1950s. Along with delicious food and delightful beverages, the music will transport audiences back to that special time for entertainment.

David is also an executive chef, and "he can't believe that he does not have to cook dinner before the show," Tom laughs. "We can get to go there as performers, and we are both looking forward to entertaining our audience and friends. It is fun to be on the other side of the footlights."

Manhattan Melodies and New York City Songs will be performed in the Spirits Supper Club at the Stirling Club on Oct. 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and showtime is at 8 p.m. Valet parking is available.