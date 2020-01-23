Las Vegas Jazz Ensemble to Perform at the Newport Beach Jazz Party

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Newport Beach Jazz Party on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:15 pm PST with guest soloists KP, Wycliffe, Tom Scott and James Morrison. The Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa located at 900 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660 hosts the four-day event. Tickets are available at etix.com or newportbeachjazzparty.com.

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts joins the Newport Beach Jazz Party's line-up which also includes Jeff Hamilton, Shelly Berg, Veronica Swift and Tom Scott



Las Vegas Academy of the Arts is a nationally recognized, award-winning magnet high school, serving approximately 1,720 students in Clark County, Nevada. Las Vegas Academy provides students the opportunity to pursue a conservatory in the areas of dance, music, theater, or visual arts within which majors are available in dance, theatre, technical theatre, animation, digital illustration, film and video production, graphic design, photography, sculpture, band, guitar, mariachi, orchestra, piano, vocal, and world jazz studies. Students from the World Jazz Studies program will perform under the direction of Patrick Bowen. Student performers include Ben Bell, Henry Burke, Ian Cruz, Vaughn Eldred, Jordan Evans, Sergio Gamboa, Aries Harper, Kamren Harris, Ayden Johnson, Dominic Melendrez, Hunter Mueller, Nicholas Muelrath, Natalie Nakanishi, Robb Northrup, Marlo Ongkingco, Stone Perry, Noah Ramos, Keller Remington, Samuel Rossi, Richard Soranno, Trey Temples, Will Temples, Carlin Troska, Francesca Trotechaud, and Max Vanderford.



Patrick Bowen has been the Director of the World Jazz Studies program at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts since 2001. He is presently the Principal Percussionist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic and performed in a two-year run as a percussionist in "Showstoppers" at Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. He played in the Sinatra 100: An All-Star GRAMMY Concert with stars such as Celine Dion, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Harry Connick, Jr., Seth MacFarlane, and Usher to commemorate Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday. He has been a guest soloist with the Hartt Symphony, Henderson Civic Orchestra, and UNLV Percussion Ensemble. He has also played with Elton John, Clint Black, Sheila E, Wynona Judd, Lionel Richie, Dudley Moore, Boys II Men, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Oleta Adams, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Don Henley, Tim McGRaw, Brian McKnight, Andrea Bocelli, and David Foster.

Mr. Bowen has a Bachelor's degree in Music Performance from the Hartt School of Music (Cum Laude), a Master's degree in Music Performance from the University of Montana, and a Teaching Certificate from UNLV. He studied jazz under Jackie McClean, Nat Reeves, Jaki Byard, and Alexander Lepak.

The Newport Beach Jazz Party began 20 years ago and fans continue to enjoy world-class jazz and the popular loose party atmosphere year-after-year. The event is hosted and produced by Paul, Sue and Chris Lowden and Porchlight Hospitality, LLC, a division of Archon Corporation. Porchlight Hospitality, LLC is a full-service entertainment company with a heavy focus on Jazz and Country music. Porchlight's footprint in the jazz world is significant among managers, record labels, concert producers, national media outlets, talent buyers and social media professionals.





