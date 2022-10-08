LVGEA Hosts Annual Awards Dinner Celebrating Businesses and Individuals Promoting Economic Development

After a two-year hiatus, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) hosted its Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, October 6 at the Aria Resort & Casino. More than 550 attendees helped LVGEA recognize those businesses and individuals who are promoting economic and community development in Southern Nevada.

"The Annual Awards Dinner gives LVGEA a chance to not only celebrate the region's shared successes, but to honor our partners and the leaders driving economic development," said LVGEA President & CEO Tina Quigley. "Economic development is a team sport, and our awards dinner is an opportunity for us to highlight the amazing work the community is doing to support high quality jobs and economic diversification."

Each year, the LVGEA50 Board of Directors nominates organizations and individuals that embody the organization's core values: leadership, innovation, job creation, and partnership. The larger group of LVGEA investors then vote for a winner in each category.

Leadership Award: Dr. Bo Bernhard is Vice President of Economic Development at UNLV, and Executive Director of UNLV's International Gaming Institute.

"As someone who has campaigned for and worked alongside this amazing group of nominees, I am honored beyond words to receive this honor," said Bernhard. "Together, we are changing the game: it's easy to lead when one of the nation's top R&D institutions comes together with over 100 partners in the business community to launch Blackfire Innovation."

Innovation Award: Vū Studios is a virtual production studio that opened their Las Vegas location in April 2022 and is considered a national leader in virtual production technology and methodology.

"Vū Studio's mission is to empower the world to create content at the speed of thought," said Jason Soto, Las Vegas Market General Manager for Vū Studios. "Our vision is to be the world's largest studio network. It's exciting to not only receive an Innovation Award, but to bring that innovation and resource to our community, where it belongs."

Job Creation Award: Haddington Dynamics is an advanced research and development company specializing in the design and manufacture of the lightweight Dexter robotic arm. The company is bringing 350+ jobs to the community, with an average wage of $67.62.

"We're proud Nevadans, we're proud of our technology and we're here to help," said Todd Enerson, Co-Founder and President of Haddington Dynamics. "I wake up every day knowing what we're doing will change the world, and I never lose sight of that."

Partnership Award: The Southern Nevada Water Authority works closely with both LVGEA and the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development on all proposed projects to ensure future economic development is done in a sustainable manner.

"It's an honor to be nominated for the award because it says a lot about what the business community thinks of our efforts," said John Entsminger, General Manager of the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority. "Fortunately, our community has done such a great job in conservation that this is some recognition for us but really it's a community award."

The event also featured a video by NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal, a Las Vegas businessman himself, promoting the region as a place to do business. Watch the video here.

LVGEA is celebrating 10 years of helping grow the region's economy in 2022, so the theme for the Annual Awards Dinner was 'The Colors Gala.' Each color within the event logo represents one of LVGEA's core values: leadership, innovation, job creation, and partnership. Guests were invited to attend dressed in their favorite core value color.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. As Southern Nevada's regional development authority, the LVGEA's vision is to help residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2021-2022. Each RDA receives oversight and major financial support from GOED.



